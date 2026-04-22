2026 Giro d'Italia stage 21 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Start time: 15:40 CET

Finish time: 18:36 CET

For the fourth consecutive year, Rome will host the final ceremonial stage and a final chance for the sprinters to shine, provided they have survived the mountain stages.

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The 131km stage is essentially identical to recent editions: an out-and-back run to the coast to Ostia before returning to the Eternal City for eight laps of a 9.5km city centre circuit around the Roman ruins of the Fori Imperiali and the Colosseum, with some rough cobbled sections.

The final kilometres feature only slight changes of direction, and midway through the last kilometre, the road rises at a gradient of around 5%.

Mountains

None

Sprints

Red Bull kilometre: km. 76.6 - 77.7

Sprint: Ostia - Fontana dello Zodiac, km. 23.1