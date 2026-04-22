2026 Giro d'Italia stage 21 preview
Stage 21 - May 31, 2026: Rome - Rome, 131 km
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Start time: 15:40 CET
Finish time: 18:36 CET
For the fourth consecutive year, Rome will host the final ceremonial stage and a final chance for the sprinters to shine, provided they have survived the mountain stages.Article continues below
The 131km stage is essentially identical to recent editions: an out-and-back run to the coast to Ostia before returning to the Eternal City for eight laps of a 9.5km city centre circuit around the Roman ruins of the Fori Imperiali and the Colosseum, with some rough cobbled sections.
The final kilometres feature only slight changes of direction, and midway through the last kilometre, the road rises at a gradient of around 5%.
Mountains
- None
Sprints
- Red Bull kilometre: km. 76.6 - 77.7
- Sprint: Ostia - Fontana dello Zodiac, km. 23.1
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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