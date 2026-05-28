Copenhagen Sprint Men 2026 route

The Copenhagen Sprint Men route will start in Stændertorvet in Roskilde and finish at the National Gallery of Denmark in the capital, Copenhagen.

Starting outside of the city, the first 176km sees the peloton traverse from Roskilde to the city, and then the finale is on circuits around the capital.

The laps are just over 10km in length, with a lot of corners and turns through the city. The men will take on five laps of the circuit, for a total race length of 228.2km.

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The men's and women's route follow largely the same course, apart from an extra loop on the run in from Roskilde for the men, and the men do five laps compared to the women's three.

Finishing circuit map (Image credit: Copenhagen Sprint)

The men's route is marked in green in the map above, whilst the women's route is the blue.

The route is largely flat, especially on the finishing circuits, making for a fast and sprinter-friendly race. Last year, Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) won the inaugural edition of the men's race in a bunch sprint.