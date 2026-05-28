Copenhagen Sprint Men 2026 route
The route for the 2026 edition of the Copenhagen Sprint Men, starting in Roskilde and finishing at the National Gallery of Denmark on June 14
The Copenhagen Sprint Men route will start in Stændertorvet in Roskilde and finish at the National Gallery of Denmark in the capital, Copenhagen.
Starting outside of the city, the first 176km sees the peloton traverse from Roskilde to the city, and then the finale is on circuits around the capital.
The laps are just over 10km in length, with a lot of corners and turns through the city. The men will take on five laps of the circuit, for a total race length of 228.2km.
The men's and women's route follow largely the same course, apart from an extra loop on the run in from Roskilde for the men, and the men do five laps compared to the women's three.
The men's route is marked in green in the map above, whilst the women's route is the blue.
The route is largely flat, especially on the finishing circuits, making for a fast and sprinter-friendly race. Last year, Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) won the inaugural edition of the men's race in a bunch sprint.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.