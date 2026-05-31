Boucles de la Mayenne: Olav Kooij claims another win on stage 3
Benoît Cosnefroy seals overall victory
Olav Kooij (Decathlon CMA CGM) capped his comeback race with a second victory, sprinting to the win once again at the Boucles de la Mayenne.
The Dutchman jumped from Mads Pedersen's (Lidl-Trek) wheel in the closing metres of the 147.7km stage in Laval to come through for his second win in three days and secure the points jersey.
Pedersen, who benefitted from a strong lead-out from teammate Søren Kragh Andersen, launched first but didn't have the pace to hold on to the finish line as Kooij sped past. John Degenkolb (Picnic-PostNL) beat Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor) to take third place.
Meanwhile, there was no drama for stage 2 winner Benoît Cosnefroy (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who finished safely in the peloton to score the overall victory, his fourth of the 2026 season.
He beats Thibaud Gruel (Groupama-FDJ United) to the win by seven seconds.
The break of the day – Pierre Thierry (TotalEnergies), Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep), Matthias Schwarzbacher (EF Education-EasyPost), and Edoardo Zamperini (Cofidis) – went clear 10km after the start of the 147.7km stage. However, they wouldn't last to the finish, and were caught 4.4km from the finish line.
From there, the sprint teams took over, with Lidl-Trek, Decathlon CMA CGM, and Visma-Lease a Bike hitting the front. In the end, it was Lidl-Trek who held the prime position in the final two kilometres.
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Behind them, however, Kooij was in prime position to strike, working his way up the line to pass Alberto Dainese (Soudal-QuickStep) and Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) to grab Pedersen's wheel and go by for the win.
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Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.
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