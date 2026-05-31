Boucles de la Mayenne: Olav Kooij claims another win on stage 3

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Benoît Cosnefroy seals overall victory

Press image of Olav Kooij riding
(Image credit: P.Ballet/A.Broadway)
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Olav Kooij (Decathlon CMA CGM) capped his comeback race with a second victory, sprinting to the win once again at the Boucles de la Mayenne.

The Dutchman jumped from Mads Pedersen's (Lidl-Trek) wheel in the closing metres of the 147.7km stage in Laval to come through for his second win in three days and secure the points jersey.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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