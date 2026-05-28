Copenhagen Sprint Women 2026 route
The route for the 2026 edition of the Copenhagen Sprint Women, starting in Roskilde and finishing in the Danish capital on June 13
The Copenhagen Sprint Women route starts in Stændertorvet, Roskilde and finishes in front of the National Gallery of Denmark in the Danish capital.
Starting in Roskilde, a historic city to the west of Copenhagen, the peloton will take on a 125km loop to get to the capital, before a fast finishing circuit in the city centre.
The finishing laps are 10km long, tackling plenty of corners and turns through the city for a fast but technical loop. The women do three laps of the circuit for a total race distance of 156km.
The men's and women's route follow largely the same course, though the men do an extra extension on the run-in, and take in five laps rather than three. The finishing circuit is the same for both races.
The women's route is marked in blue in the map above.
The route is mainly flat, especially on the finishing circuits, making for a sprinter-friendly race. In 2025, Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) continued her streak as the peloton's best sprinter with a dominant win in the first edition of the race.
Intermediate sprints
- Town Sprint #1 – 130.4km to go
- Town Sprint #2 – 101.2km to go
- Town Sprint #3 – 69.8km to go
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.