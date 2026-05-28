Copenhagen Sprint Women 2026 route

The Copenhagen Sprint Women route starts in Stændertorvet, Roskilde and finishes in front of the National Gallery of Denmark in the Danish capital.

Starting in Roskilde, a historic city to the west of Copenhagen, the peloton will take on a 125km loop to get to the capital, before a fast finishing circuit in the city centre.

The finishing laps are 10km long, tackling plenty of corners and turns through the city for a fast but technical loop. The women do three laps of the circuit for a total race distance of 156km.

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The men's and women's route follow largely the same course, though the men do an extra extension on the run-in, and take in five laps rather than three. The finishing circuit is the same for both races.

Finishing circuit map (Image credit: Copenhagen Sprint)

The women's route is marked in blue in the map above.

The route is mainly flat, especially on the finishing circuits, making for a sprinter-friendly race. In 2025, Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) continued her streak as the peloton's best sprinter with a dominant win in the first edition of the race.

Intermediate sprints

Town Sprint #1 – 130.4km to go

Town Sprint #2 – 101.2km to go

Town Sprint #3 – 69.8km to go