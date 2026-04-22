2026 Giro d'Italia stage 13 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Start time: 12:40 CET

Finish time: 17:13 CET

The Giro continues to roll north with stage 13, a transfer stage to Verbania at the foot of the Alps and the border with Switzerland. For 160 kilometres, the flat route offers no difficulty, with the only interruption being an intermediate sprint in Stresa.

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The final 25 kilometres are a different matter entirely with a sequence of short climbs: first Bieno with manageable gradients, and then Ungiasca, where a time bonus sprint on the lower slopes gives way to several kilometres of gradients above 10%. A descent then leads to Verbania with 3km along the lakeside to the finish.

Mountains

Bieno (cat. 4, 2.4km at 5.5%), km. 167.7

Ungiasca (cat. 3, 4.7km at 7.1%, max. 13%), km. 175.7

Sprints

Red Bull kilometre: km. 171.3 - 172.3

Sprint: Stresa, km. 155.7