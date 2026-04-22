2026 Giro d'Italia stage 13 preview
Stage 13 - May 22, 2026: Alessandria - Verbania, 189 km
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Start time: 12:40 CET
Finish time: 17:13 CET
The Giro continues to roll north with stage 13, a transfer stage to Verbania at the foot of the Alps and the border with Switzerland. For 160 kilometres, the flat route offers no difficulty, with the only interruption being an intermediate sprint in Stresa.Article continues below
The final 25 kilometres are a different matter entirely with a sequence of short climbs: first Bieno with manageable gradients, and then Ungiasca, where a time bonus sprint on the lower slopes gives way to several kilometres of gradients above 10%. A descent then leads to Verbania with 3km along the lakeside to the finish.
Mountains
- Bieno (cat. 4, 2.4km at 5.5%), km. 167.7
- Ungiasca (cat. 3, 4.7km at 7.1%, max. 13%), km. 175.7
Sprints
- Red Bull kilometre: km. 171.3 - 172.3
- Sprint: Stresa, km. 155.7
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.