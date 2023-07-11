Eight of the best Wahoo Fitness deals from the Amazon Prime Day sales

Cast your mind back just a handful of years and 'Garmin' would be basically synonymous with 'bicycle computer'. Nowadays, however, Wahoo has encroached into the market space so effectively that there is easy parity between the two. Whichever side of the GPS fence you fall on, Amazon Prime Day is an ideal opportunity to sort yourself out with a new cycling computer from either brand if you need one, as well as other peripheral accessories. Our Amazon Prime Day cycling deals hub has all the best discounts to be found for cyclists, and our Garmin Deals page covers everything from the other side of the fence. Here though we're going to round up all the best Wahoo finds.

The deals below are all for products we've used ourselves in the Tech team here at Cyclingnews. Personally, I use a Bolt computer on my own bikes for the most part, along with the peripheral sensors, and the Rival watch for my running (yes, running!). The Wahoo ecosystem offers much the same metrics and measurables as you'd get from any other brand, but what most people love is the ease of use. Everything seems to pair effortlessly, sync with the apps faultlessly, and the customer service (in our experience anyway) is excellent.

Naturally, we'd never suggest you buy something you don't need, but if you are in the market for some new tech then the deals below will save you some hard-earned cash. If you need something else, or you aren't a Prime member then our main Cycling Deals hub has a dizzying array of discounts from across the greater cycling marketplace.

Quick Prime Day picks

USA Deals

UK Deals

Wahoo deals for Amazon Prime Day

Wahoo Elemnt Roam V1: Up to 20% off USA: $199.99 $159.99 at Amazon UK: £199.99 £162.54 at Amazon



The Roam is the larger of the two computers from Wahoo, designed less for racing and more with navigation in mind. While the V1 has been superseded by the V2 late last year, the older unit is still excellent, fully-supported, and substantially cheaper, especially at a discount. A large colour screen and a 17hr battery life should be enough for all your adventuring needs.

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2: Up to 40% off USA: $279.99 $220.18 at Amazon UK: £329.99 £197.79 at Amazon



The second, and current version of the Elemnt Bolt is the more race-oriented of the pair, boasting a smaller form factor. The discount is more substantial for our UK reader, but not to be sniffed at if you're in the USA either. A colour display and an improved 15hr battery life build on an already excellent unit.

Wahoo Tickr chest HRM: Up to 21% off USA: $79.99 $63.20 at Amazon UK: £39.99 £34.39 at Amazon



Hailed as the best budget heart rate monitor in our Tech Editor's recent group test, the Tickr chest strap will add some actual data to your training that doing things on feel just can't match. It's not a power meter, but it's a great way to tune into what your body is doing while you ride or run, and now it's even cheaper.

Wahoo sensors: Up to 20% off USA: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon UK: £29.99 £27.51 at Amazon



While your head unit can give you speed based on your GPS position it can't tell you how fast your legs are spinning. Plus, you might not have a GPS computer in the first place. If you want to add a little more data into your riding life, or just make sure the data you're getting is tip-top, then this is a deal for you.

Wahoo Tickr Fit arm HRM: Up to 20% off USA: $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon UK: £65.99 £55.03 at Amazon



Utilising the same tech as smartwatches, the Tickr Fit measures heart rate optically rather than through electrical signals as the chest strap does. This means it's less accurate, but the flip side is that as it is arm based the form factor is smaller; basically it's less of a pain to put on and wear, meaning you can focus more on your workout.

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt Bundle: 20% off USA: $379.99 $303.99 at Amazon UK: N/A



Fancy picking up an Elemnt Bolt V2 cycling computer, a Tickr chest HRM and the speed and cadence sensors all at once? Here's a convenient bundle where the whole lot is discounted. Less time spent adding to the basket means more time riding, right?

Wahoo Elemnt Roam Bundle: 20% off USA: $199.99 $249.99 at Amazon UK: N/A



As per the above deal for the Bolt, there is a corresponding bundle deal for the Elemnt Roam V1. Pick your poison, you save the same percentage either way, though this is the cheaper of the two overall by dint of being an older model.

Wahoo Elemnt Rival watch: 30% off USA: $199.99 $139.30 at Amazon UK: N/A



For some of you, a cycle computer may not be the ideal way to track and record all of your precious data. A smartwatch can do most of what a cycling computer can do, but also means you can use it while running, swimming, or during cyclocross. Given you can wear them all day and night they can also track things like steps, and your heart rate throughout the day too.

Other Prime Day deals