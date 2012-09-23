2012 Mountain Bike National Championships index page
Quick links to national championships around the globe
Mountain Bike National Championships happen year-round depending on country and discipline, but a majority of the cross country championships, among countries in the northern hemisphere, happened on the weekend of July 21-22.
Late September is when many nations will hold their marathon national championships, as suggested by the UCI, while a few nationals wrap up their marathon championships in October.
Below is an updated index of 2012 National Championship coverage on Cyclingnews. Click on the appropriate link to access coverage for cross country, downhill, four cross and marathon disciplines.
Australia: cross country, downhill, four cross, 24-hour solo
Austria: downhill, cross country
Belgium: cross country
Canada: cross country, downhill
Chile: cross country
Costa Rica: cross country
Croatia: cross country
Cyprus: cross country
Czech: cross country, marathon
Denmark: cross country, marathon
Estonia: marathon
Finland: cross country, downhill
France: cross country and downhill
Germany: cross country, downhill, marathon
Great Britain: cross country, 24-hour solo, marathon
Hungary: cross country
Italy: cross country, marathon
Israel: cross country
Japan: cross country and downhill
Netherlands: cross country
New Zealand: cross country and downhill
Poland: cross country
Russia: cross country
Slovakia: cross country, downhill
Spain: cross country
South Africa: cross country, downhill, marathon
Sweden: cross country
Switzerland: cross country, downhill
United States of America: cross country, short track and super D, marathon, downhill, dual slalom
