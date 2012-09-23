2012 Mountain Bike National Championships index page

Image 1 of 3 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) bided her time never far from the front (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) in his first race in his National Championship kit (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 3 of 3 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) on his way to a win in Mont-Sainte-Anne (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)

Mountain Bike National Championships happen year-round depending on country and discipline, but a majority of the cross country championships, among countries in the northern hemisphere, happened on the weekend of July 21-22.

Late September is when many nations will hold their marathon national championships, as suggested by the UCI, while a few nationals wrap up their marathon championships in October.

Below is an updated index of 2012 National Championship coverage on Cyclingnews. Click on the appropriate link to access coverage for cross country, downhill, four cross and marathon disciplines.

Australia: cross country, downhill, four cross, 24-hour solo

Austria: downhill, cross country

Belgium: cross country

Canada: cross country, downhill

Chile: cross country

Costa Rica: cross country

Croatia: cross country

Cyprus: cross country

Czech: cross country, marathon

Denmark: cross country, marathon

Estonia: marathon

Finland: cross country, downhill

France: cross country and downhill

Germany: cross country, downhill, marathon

Great Britain: cross country, 24-hour solo, marathon

Hungary: cross country

Italy: cross country, marathon

Israel: cross country

Japan: cross country and downhill

Netherlands: cross country

New Zealand: cross country and downhill

Poland: cross country

Russia: cross country

Slovakia: cross country, downhill

Spain: cross country

South Africa: cross country, downhill, marathon

Sweden: cross country

Switzerland: cross country, downhill

United States of America: cross country, short track and super D, marathon, downhill, dual slalom