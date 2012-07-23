Montoya wins Costa Rican cross country championship
Rojas best among the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo
|1:29:11
|2
|Jonnathan Carballo
|0:01:37
|3
|Federico Ramirez Mendez
|0:02:58
|4
|Moises Hernandez
|0:04:08
|5
|Allan Morales
|0:04:53
|6
|Enrique Artavia
|0:07:27
|7
|Felix Araya
|0:21:00
|8
|Mario Meneses
|9
|Diego Arias
|10
|Alejandro Moya
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adriana Rojas
|1:17:15
|2
|Nanci Amores
|0:07:35
|3
|Gabriela Arias
|0:10:10
|4
|Katherine Herrera
|0:19:21
|5
|Fiorella Rojas
|0:20:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Fonseca
|1:19:14
|2
|Andres Alpizar
|0:00:57
|3
|David Arce
|0:02:17
|4
|Pablo Alpizar
|0:06:04
|5
|Erick Soto
|0:06:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Camacho
|1:06:15
|2
|Arley Urena
|0:01:06
|3
|Pablo Herrera
|0:02:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karla Cespedes
|52:11:00
|2
|Natalia Rojas
|4:37:00
|3
|Pamela Elizondo
|4:45:00
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy