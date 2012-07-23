Trending

Montoya wins Costa Rican cross country championship

Rojas best among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo1:29:11
2Jonnathan Carballo0:01:37
3Federico Ramirez Mendez0:02:58
4Moises Hernandez0:04:08
5Allan Morales0:04:53
6Enrique Artavia0:07:27
7Felix Araya0:21:00
8Mario Meneses
9Diego Arias
10Alejandro Moya

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Rojas1:17:15
2Nanci Amores0:07:35
3Gabriela Arias0:10:10
4Katherine Herrera0:19:21
5Fiorella Rojas0:20:58

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Fonseca1:19:14
2Andres Alpizar0:00:57
3David Arce0:02:17
4Pablo Alpizar0:06:04
5Erick Soto0:06:28

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Camacho1:06:15
2Arley Urena0:01:06
3Pablo Herrera0:02:55

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karla Cespedes52:11:00
2Natalia Rojas4:37:00
3Pamela Elizondo4:45:00

