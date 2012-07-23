Trending

Schurter wins Swiss cross country title

Koba beats Süss for women's championship

Image 1 of 7

Andri Frischknect (Scott-Swisspower) wins the junior race

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 2 of 7

The junior men's Swiss cross country championship podium

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 3 of 7

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) wins the 2012 Swiss cross country title

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 4 of 7

Florian Vogel and Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) went right to the front

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 5 of 7

Florian Vogel and Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower)

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 6 of 7

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) leads teammate Florian Vogel toward the finish

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 7 of 7

Elite men's podium at the Swiss cross country championship

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)

Favorite Nino Schurter won the Swiss elite men's cross country national championships while Sarah Koba surprised with a win in the women's race. Jolanda Neff and Matthias Stirnemann won the U23 titles while Andrea Waldis and Andri Frischknecht triumphed in the junior championships.

In the elite men's race, two Olympians and Scott-Swisspower teammates Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel dominated from the start. The two raced together for much of the six laps. In the last few meters before the long downhill, Schurter attacked and got crucial seconds on Vogel. Schurter went on to take the victory. Mathias Flückiger (Trek World Racing Team) rounded out the podium in third, one spot ahead of his big brother Lukas.

In the elite women's race, Sarah Koba (Simplon) celebrated her first elite national title. Olympian Esther Süss (Wheeler-Ixs Pro Team) was third while Corina Gantenbein (Fischer-BMC) finished up in third.

Matthias Stirnemann, Reto Indergand, Matthias Rupp and Emilien Barben challenged each other in the U23 race. In the end, Stirnemann won by 10 seconds.

There was no doubt in the U23 women's race, won by Jolanda Neff with more than five minutes on runner-up and junior world champion Linda Indergand.

Andri Frischknecht and Andrea Waldis dominated the junior categories. Their competitors were only able to keep upon the early laps.

Race note

- Thomas Litscher and Jolanda Neff won the first-ever Swiss championship eliminator. Conditions were perfect during qualifying, but a storm broke out during the finals.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)1:22:07
2Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)0:00:06
3Mathias Flückiger (Trek World Racing Team)0:01:02
4Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing Team)0:01:04
5Fabian Giger (Rabobank-Giant Offroad)0:01:46
6Sepp Freiburghaus (Thömus Racing Team)0:02:06
7Thomas Litscher (Felt Öztal X-Bionic)0:02:10
8Patrik Gallati (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)0:02:42
9Martin Gujan (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:02:52
10Nicola Rohrbach (Goldwurst-Power/Trek)0:04:04

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Koba (Simplon)1:26:42
2Esther Süss (Wheeler-Ixs Pro Team)0:01:46
3Corina Gantenbein (Fischer-BMC)0:02:36
4Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing Team)0:03:45
5Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Team)0:04:11
6Marielle Saner Guinchard (Team Bikepark.Ch Craft)0:05:53
7Nathalie Schneitter (Team Colnago Südtirol)0:08:38
8Florence Darbellay (Club Cycliste Du Littoral)0:12:53
9Franziska Brun (Bergamont Swiss Team)0:13:11
10Sofia Pezzatti (KTM-Stihl-3Valli Biasca)0:15:16

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Stirnemann (Thömus Racing Team)1:12:07
2Reto Indergand (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)0:00:10
3Matthias Rupp (Greenhope-Biking Against Cancer)0:00:47
4Emilien Barben (Zeta Cycling Club)0:01:31
5Michael Wildhaber (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach)0:03:04
6Michael Stünzi (Orbea Suisse Team)0:03:19
7Kevin Krieg (Stöckli Pro Team)0:03:36
8Mirco Widmer (Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour)0:03:49
9Bryan Allemann (Ccmoutier / L'alexmoos)0:04:20
10Lars Forster (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach)0:04:36

U23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Wheeler Ixs Pro Team)1:09:00
2Linda Indergand (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz)0:05:15
3Vivienne Meyer (Team Colnago Südtirol)0:05:59
4Michelle Hediger (Fischer-BMC)0:07:11
5Lorraine Truong (Bh Sr-Suntour Peisey-Vallandry)0:11:59

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andri Frischknecht (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)1:06:05
2Enea Vetsch (BSKgraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team)0:00:48
3Romain Bannwart (Prof-Raiffeisen-Ccl)0:01:36
4Manuel Fasnacht (Fischer Junior MTB Team)0:02:33
5Marcel Guerrini (Focus Mig Team)0:02:35
6Raphael Koch (Team Greenhope-Biking Against Cancer)0:02:35
7Romain Corti (Team Dom Cycle Merida)0:03:06
8Joel Koller (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach)0:03:14
9Simon Vitzthum (Rv Altenrhein / Team Bischibikes/Kopierpapier.Ch)0:03:17
10Andrin Beeli (BSKgraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team)0:03:37

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Waldis (VC Gersau / Colnago)0:54:33
2Deborah Inauen (Pink Gili Swiss Racingteam)0:04:37
3Ramona Forchini (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz)0:05:15
4Mallory Barth (Alouettes.Ch / VC Jurassia)0:05:51
5Chantal Eheim (Tropical Pro Team)0:07:22

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Zünd (Pink Gili Swiss Racingteam)1:07:57
2Christof Bischof (Team Bischibikes / Kopierpaier.Ch)0:00:37
3Marcus Derungs (Imholz Bike Racing)0:01:24
4Samuel Nuesch (BSK Graf Rollmat / Rssr)0:01:51
5Roland Abächerli (Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour)0:01:54
6Tobias Hollenstein (Team Bischibikes / Kopierpapier.Ch)0:02:32
7Remo Thür (Rollmat MTB Team)0:03:59
8Adrian Muri (VC Sursee-Creabeton)0:04:06
9Florian Meyer (Freemoutain Scott)0:04:42
10Samuel Reichen (Orbea Suisse Team)0:07:36

U17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Aeberli (Velo-Reichtmuth / Rrc Amt)0:51:33
2Dario Thoma (Susobike / Rsv Pizol)0:00:44
3Robin Gemperle (Specialized Racing)0:00:48
4Joël Grab (Team Grab Credo / VC Maur)0:00:52
5Sandro Trevisani (Zetacyclingclub)0:01:30
6Ramon Lauener (Fehr-Velos.Ch)0:01:50
7Benjamin Inauen (Steinegg Danis Biketeam/Rmc Appenzell)0:02:00
8Léo L'homme (Merida Rockies Team)0:02:12
9Mike Hermann (Thömus Factory Team / Rsv Pizol)0:03:14
10Casey South (Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie Race Team)0:03:35

