Image 1 of 7 Andri Frischknect (Scott-Swisspower) wins the junior race (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 2 of 7 The junior men's Swiss cross country championship podium (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 3 of 7 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) wins the 2012 Swiss cross country title (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 4 of 7 Florian Vogel and Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) went right to the front (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 5 of 7 Florian Vogel and Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 6 of 7 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) leads teammate Florian Vogel toward the finish (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 7 of 7 Elite men's podium at the Swiss cross country championship (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)

Favorite Nino Schurter won the Swiss elite men's cross country national championships while Sarah Koba surprised with a win in the women's race. Jolanda Neff and Matthias Stirnemann won the U23 titles while Andrea Waldis and Andri Frischknecht triumphed in the junior championships.

In the elite men's race, two Olympians and Scott-Swisspower teammates Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel dominated from the start. The two raced together for much of the six laps. In the last few meters before the long downhill, Schurter attacked and got crucial seconds on Vogel. Schurter went on to take the victory. Mathias Flückiger (Trek World Racing Team) rounded out the podium in third, one spot ahead of his big brother Lukas.

In the elite women's race, Sarah Koba (Simplon) celebrated her first elite national title. Olympian Esther Süss (Wheeler-Ixs Pro Team) was third while Corina Gantenbein (Fischer-BMC) finished up in third.

Matthias Stirnemann, Reto Indergand, Matthias Rupp and Emilien Barben challenged each other in the U23 race. In the end, Stirnemann won by 10 seconds.

There was no doubt in the U23 women's race, won by Jolanda Neff with more than five minutes on runner-up and junior world champion Linda Indergand.

Andri Frischknecht and Andrea Waldis dominated the junior categories. Their competitors were only able to keep upon the early laps.

Race note

- Thomas Litscher and Jolanda Neff won the first-ever Swiss championship eliminator. Conditions were perfect during qualifying, but a storm broke out during the finals.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing) 1:22:07 2 Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing) 0:00:06 3 Mathias Flückiger (Trek World Racing Team) 0:01:02 4 Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing Team) 0:01:04 5 Fabian Giger (Rabobank-Giant Offroad) 0:01:46 6 Sepp Freiburghaus (Thömus Racing Team) 0:02:06 7 Thomas Litscher (Felt Öztal X-Bionic) 0:02:10 8 Patrik Gallati (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 0:02:42 9 Martin Gujan (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:02:52 10 Nicola Rohrbach (Goldwurst-Power/Trek) 0:04:04

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Koba (Simplon) 1:26:42 2 Esther Süss (Wheeler-Ixs Pro Team) 0:01:46 3 Corina Gantenbein (Fischer-BMC) 0:02:36 4 Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing Team) 0:03:45 5 Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Team) 0:04:11 6 Marielle Saner Guinchard (Team Bikepark.Ch Craft) 0:05:53 7 Nathalie Schneitter (Team Colnago Südtirol) 0:08:38 8 Florence Darbellay (Club Cycliste Du Littoral) 0:12:53 9 Franziska Brun (Bergamont Swiss Team) 0:13:11 10 Sofia Pezzatti (KTM-Stihl-3Valli Biasca) 0:15:16

U23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Stirnemann (Thömus Racing Team) 1:12:07 2 Reto Indergand (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 0:00:10 3 Matthias Rupp (Greenhope-Biking Against Cancer) 0:00:47 4 Emilien Barben (Zeta Cycling Club) 0:01:31 5 Michael Wildhaber (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach) 0:03:04 6 Michael Stünzi (Orbea Suisse Team) 0:03:19 7 Kevin Krieg (Stöckli Pro Team) 0:03:36 8 Mirco Widmer (Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour) 0:03:49 9 Bryan Allemann (Ccmoutier / L'alexmoos) 0:04:20 10 Lars Forster (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach) 0:04:36

U23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff (Wheeler Ixs Pro Team) 1:09:00 2 Linda Indergand (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz) 0:05:15 3 Vivienne Meyer (Team Colnago Südtirol) 0:05:59 4 Michelle Hediger (Fischer-BMC) 0:07:11 5 Lorraine Truong (Bh Sr-Suntour Peisey-Vallandry) 0:11:59

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andri Frischknecht (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing) 1:06:05 2 Enea Vetsch (BSKgraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team) 0:00:48 3 Romain Bannwart (Prof-Raiffeisen-Ccl) 0:01:36 4 Manuel Fasnacht (Fischer Junior MTB Team) 0:02:33 5 Marcel Guerrini (Focus Mig Team) 0:02:35 6 Raphael Koch (Team Greenhope-Biking Against Cancer) 0:02:35 7 Romain Corti (Team Dom Cycle Merida) 0:03:06 8 Joel Koller (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach) 0:03:14 9 Simon Vitzthum (Rv Altenrhein / Team Bischibikes/Kopierpapier.Ch) 0:03:17 10 Andrin Beeli (BSKgraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team) 0:03:37

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Waldis (VC Gersau / Colnago) 0:54:33 2 Deborah Inauen (Pink Gili Swiss Racingteam) 0:04:37 3 Ramona Forchini (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz) 0:05:15 4 Mallory Barth (Alouettes.Ch / VC Jurassia) 0:05:51 5 Chantal Eheim (Tropical Pro Team) 0:07:22

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Zünd (Pink Gili Swiss Racingteam) 1:07:57 2 Christof Bischof (Team Bischibikes / Kopierpaier.Ch) 0:00:37 3 Marcus Derungs (Imholz Bike Racing) 0:01:24 4 Samuel Nuesch (BSK Graf Rollmat / Rssr) 0:01:51 5 Roland Abächerli (Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour) 0:01:54 6 Tobias Hollenstein (Team Bischibikes / Kopierpapier.Ch) 0:02:32 7 Remo Thür (Rollmat MTB Team) 0:03:59 8 Adrian Muri (VC Sursee-Creabeton) 0:04:06 9 Florian Meyer (Freemoutain Scott) 0:04:42 10 Samuel Reichen (Orbea Suisse Team) 0:07:36