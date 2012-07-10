Matt Beer and Casey Brown are the newest Canadian downhill champions as they both won their respective races at the 2012 Canadian Downhill Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, near Québec city this weekend.

On a gorgeous day, Brown stopped the clock at 5:12.016, the fastest time in the elite women category. Lauren Rosser, the 2010 Junior World Champion, came in second, while former Canadian Champion Micayla Gatto posted the third fastest time to round up the podium.

"It went really good. Pulled it off with the win today. The track conditions were great, and dried up quite a bit so I was able to run with a higher tire pressure," said Brown, who received her first Canadian Champion jersey. "I am gonna go to Crankworx to do a couple of races and then to World Champs."

In the men's race, Matt Beer of Newfoundland was the fastest of the day, completing the course in 4:30.267. Beer also takes his first Canadian title.

"It feels pretty good [to be Canadian Downhill Champion]. My run was pretty hectic, so I tried to keep it calm, and pedal lots. The course was super long. Mont-Sainte-Anne is a tough course, and a great venue to host a Canadian Championships," said Beer.

In winning the title, Beer became the first Newfoundland rider to ever win a Canadian championship title: "No one will get me mixed up with New Brunswick now!"

Kyle Sangers, last year's Junior Canadian Champions came in second place of the men's elite race in his first elite race at Canadian Championships, 2.117 seconds behind the winning time. Rob Fraser took the bronze medal.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Beer (Can) 0:04:30.26 2 Kyle Sangers (Can) 0:00:02.12 3 Rob Fraser (Can) 0:00:03.30 4 Remi Gauvin (Can) 0:00:03.68 5 Mark Wallace (Can) 0:00:04.51 6 Tyler Allison (Can) 0:00:05.99 7 Hans Lambert (Can) 0:00:06.05 8 Nick Geddes (Can) 0:00:08.61 9 Chris Del Bosco (Can) 0:00:08.94 10 Yann Gauvin (Can) 0:00:10.57