Fontana and Lechner claim Italian titles

Kerschbaumer wins U23 race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Aurelio Fontana1:32:18
2Michele Casagrande0:02:40
3Andrea Tiberi0:03:16
4Pierluigi Bettelli0:04:37
5Martino Fruet0:04:52
6Tony Longo0:05:02
7Mirko Pirazzoli0:05:28
8Umberto Corti0:05:40
9Franz Hofer0:05:46
10Enrico Franzoi0:05:57

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner1:21:06
2Roberta Gasparini0:04:50
3Daniela Veronesi0:05:16
4Vania Rossi0:10:58
5Judith Pollinger0:15:00
6Francesca Cucciniello0:17:42
7Nicoletta Bresciani
8Nina Gulino

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerhard Kerschbaumer1:36:10
2Luca Braidot0:01:45
3Nicholas Pettina0:02:16
4Fabian Rabensteiner0:02:43
5Andrea Righettini0:03:49

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beltain Schmid1:27:39
2Gioele Bertolini0:00:56
3Denis Fumarola0:02:15

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilie Collomb1:13:07
2Giulia Gaspardino0:02:02
3Sara De Leo0:04:20

