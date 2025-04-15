Gravel, MTB enduro and bike polo among seven additions to UCI Cycling World Championships lineup in 2027

By published

Hilly 13.3km Sallanches circuit returns for road races after 45 years for 'Super Worlds'

GLASGOW SCOTLAND AUGUST 06 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 96th UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023 Men Elite Road Race a 2711km one day race from Edinburgh to Glasgow UCIWT on August 06 2023 in Glasgow Scotland Photo by Alex Broadway UCI PoolGetty Images
The road races at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships finished on a Glasgow finishing circuit (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Six events and new track categories for juniors have been added to the multi-discipline UCI Cycling World Championships in 2027, the second edition taking place August 24-September 5 in the Haute-Savoie department of France.

The 2027 Cycling World Championships will include 20 distinct competitions, located at 12 different sites in south-west France. Glasgow and across Scotland held the first joint cycling championships in 2023 with 13 disciplines consolidated across 10 days.

Image 1 of 1
Circuit for the road races at 2027 UCI Road World Championships
Circuit for the road races at 2027 UCI Road World Championships(Image credit: UCI)
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.