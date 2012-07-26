Trending

Savolainen wins Finnish downhill championship

Lähteinen triumphs in women's race

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joonas Savolainen0:01:19.83
2Aki Färm0:00:01.06
3Mika Sukanen0:00:01.14
4Jere Karjalainen0:00:01.35
5Toni Berg0:00:01.43
6Antti Lampen0:00:02.01
7Miikka Lehtinen0:00:02.39
8Riku Lansio0:00:02.65
9Aku Tuunainen0:00:02.89
10Vesa Ulvila0:00:03.28

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katja Lähteinen0:01:40.97
2Anitra Hirvinen0:00:05.94
3Inkeri Lindberg0:00:06.25
4Susanna Hirvinen0:00:09.74

