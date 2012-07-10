Fischbach wins German downhill national title
Rucknagel victorious in women's championship
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger)
|0:02:15.29
|2
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|0:00:04.99
|3
|Andreas Sieber (Ger)
|0:00:05.73
|4
|Jasper Jauch (Ger)
|0:00:06.30
|5
|Christian Muller (Ger)
|0:00:06.89
|6
|Jacques Bouvet (Ger)
|0:00:06.98
|7
|Felix Wunderlich (Ger)
|0:00:09.22
|8
|Dominik Mai (Ger)
|0:00:09.46
|9
|Kevin Falko Dewinski (Ger)
|0:00:09.90
|10
|Josua Hein (Ger)
|0:00:09.99
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)
|0:02:50.80
|2
|Nicole Beege (Ger)
|0:00:02.24
|3
|Sandra Rubesam (Ger)
|0:00:07.19
|4
|Kim Schwemmer (Ger)
|0:00:08.30
|5
|Katrin Karkhof (Ger)
|0:00:20.63
|6
|Liz Schwemmer (Ger)
|0:00:21.15
|7
|Ana Raecke (Ger)
|0:00:22.10
|8
|Katharina Klos (Ger)
|0:00:35.76
|9
|Johanna Ortner (Ger)
|0:00:35.97
|10
|Jana Ricarda Buesing (Ger)
|0:00:49.93
