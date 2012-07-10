Trending

Fischbach wins German downhill national title

Rucknagel victorious in women's championship

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johannes Fischbach (Ger)0:02:15.29
2Benny Strasser (Ger)0:00:04.99
3Andreas Sieber (Ger)0:00:05.73
4Jasper Jauch (Ger)0:00:06.30
5Christian Muller (Ger)0:00:06.89
6Jacques Bouvet (Ger)0:00:06.98
7Felix Wunderlich (Ger)0:00:09.22
8Dominik Mai (Ger)0:00:09.46
9Kevin Falko Dewinski (Ger)0:00:09.90
10Josua Hein (Ger)0:00:09.99

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)0:02:50.80
2Nicole Beege (Ger)0:00:02.24
3Sandra Rubesam (Ger)0:00:07.19
4Kim Schwemmer (Ger)0:00:08.30
5Katrin Karkhof (Ger)0:00:20.63
6Liz Schwemmer (Ger)0:00:21.15
7Ana Raecke (Ger)0:00:22.10
8Katharina Klos (Ger)0:00:35.76
9Johanna Ortner (Ger)0:00:35.97
10Jana Ricarda Buesing (Ger)0:00:49.93

Latest on Cyclingnews