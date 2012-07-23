Trending

Athanasiadis wins Cyprus cross country title

Christoforou victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marios Athanasiadis1:31:49
2Giorgos Fattas0:05:30
3Michalis Karatzis0:16:00
4Eirinaios Koutsiou
5Petros Petrakis
6Michalis Hadjioannou
7Savvas Petrou
8Marios Antoniou
9Christos Koutsiou

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antri Christoforou1:14:27
2Marina Theodorou

