Haimy wins Israeli national title
Ronen victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shlomi Haimy (Focus MIG)
|1:23:56
|2
|Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis)
|0:00:37
|3
|Roy Goldstein
|0:09:21
|4
|Eliad Daniel
|0:13:04
|5
|Ron Shimon
|0:19:08
|6
|Dror Pekatch
|7
|Oded Danon
|DNF
|Chanoch Redlich
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Inbar Ronen
|1:24:56
|2
|Noga Korem
|0:02:36
|3
|Idit Shub
|0:10:15
|DNF
|Yuval Bar-Ziv
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moran Tel-Paz
|1:17:41
|2
|Megan Belzer
|0:10:23
|DNF
|Omer Shapira
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omer Shubi
|1:10:11
|2
|Guy Niv
|0:01:49
|3
|Amit Krispil
|0:01:50
|4
|Guy Sagiv
|0:03:30
|5
|Guy Zesler
|0:05:35
|6
|Sharon Chen
|0:06:10
|7
|Ronen Alis
|0:06:49
|8
|Ofek Hason
|0:10:12
|9
|Tadele Atene
|0:10:32
|10
|Tom Twig
|11
|Omer Levy
|12
|Maor Unger
