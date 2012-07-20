Trending

Haimy wins Israeli national title

Ronen victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shlomi Haimy (Focus MIG)1:23:56
2Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis)0:00:37
3Roy Goldstein0:09:21
4Eliad Daniel0:13:04
5Ron Shimon0:19:08
6Dror Pekatch
7Oded Danon
DNFChanoch Redlich

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Inbar Ronen1:24:56
2Noga Korem0:02:36
3Idit Shub0:10:15
DNFYuval Bar-Ziv

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moran Tel-Paz1:17:41
2Megan Belzer0:10:23
DNFOmer Shapira

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omer Shubi1:10:11
2Guy Niv0:01:49
3Amit Krispil0:01:50
4Guy Sagiv0:03:30
5Guy Zesler0:05:35
6Sharon Chen0:06:10
7Ronen Alis0:06:49
8Ofek Hason0:10:12
9Tadele Atene0:10:32
10Tom Twig
11Omer Levy
12Maor Unger

