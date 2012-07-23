Hurikova wins Czech championship
Boudny earns men's cross country title
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Boudny
|1:34:36
|2
|Milan Spesny
|0:00:54
|3
|Filip Eberl
|0:01:23
|4
|Ondrej Cink
|0:02:57
|5
|Jiri Friedl
|0:03:57
|6
|Jiri Novak
|0:04:08
|7
|Jaroslav Kulhavy
|0:05:01
|8
|Matous Ulman
|0:08:37
|9
|Lukas Sablik
|0:10:24
|10
|Michal Kanera
|0:12:49
|#
|Result
|1
|Tereza Hurikova
|1:20:43
|2
|Lucie Vesela
|0:10:11
|3
|Pavlina Sulcova
|0:12:13
|4
|Pavla Havlikova
|0:14:46
|5
|Lenka Bulisova
|0:18:24
|6
|Zdenka Nemcová
|0:18:52
|7
|Irena Berková
|0:20:18
|#
|Result
|1
|Tomas Paprstka
|1:21:57
|2
|Jan Nesvadba
|0:02:04
|3
|Marek Rauchfuss
|0:03:02
|4
|Matej Nepustil
|0:06:11
|5
|Radim Kovar
|0:08:08
|#
|Result
|1
|Jitka Skarnitzlova
|1:26:05
|2
|Vendula Kuntova
|0:02:15
|3
|Karla Stepanova
|0:05:00
|4
|Zuzana Pirzkallova
|0:08:12
|5
|Hana Jezkova
|0:13:35
|#
|Result
|1
|Jan Vastl
|1:12:25
|2
|Martin Fusek
|0:00:33
|3
|Martin Stosek
|0:01:58
|#
|Result
|1
|Barbora Machulkova
|1:04:06
|2
|Nikola Hlubinkova
|0:03:03
|3
|Marketa Drahovzalova
|0:06:22
