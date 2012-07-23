Trending

Hurikova wins Czech championship

Boudny earns men's cross country title

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Boudny1:34:36
2Milan Spesny0:00:54
3Filip Eberl0:01:23
4Ondrej Cink0:02:57
5Jiri Friedl0:03:57
6Jiri Novak0:04:08
7Jaroslav Kulhavy0:05:01
8Matous Ulman0:08:37
9Lukas Sablik0:10:24
10Michal Kanera0:12:49

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tereza Hurikova1:20:43
2Lucie Vesela0:10:11
3Pavlina Sulcova0:12:13
4Pavla Havlikova0:14:46
5Lenka Bulisova0:18:24
6Zdenka Nemcová0:18:52
7Irena Berková0:20:18

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Paprstka1:21:57
2Jan Nesvadba0:02:04
3Marek Rauchfuss0:03:02
4Matej Nepustil0:06:11
5Radim Kovar0:08:08

U23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jitka Skarnitzlova1:26:05
2Vendula Kuntova0:02:15
3Karla Stepanova0:05:00
4Zuzana Pirzkallova0:08:12
5Hana Jezkova0:13:35

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Vastl1:12:25
2Martin Fusek0:00:33
3Martin Stosek0:01:58

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barbora Machulkova1:04:06
2Nikola Hlubinkova0:03:03
3Marketa Drahovzalova0:06:22

Latest on Cyclingnews