Mulally and Buhl win US dual slalom titles

Category 1 through 3 titles awarded

Image 1 of 3

Melissa Buhl claimed the elite women's national dual slalom title

(Image credit: USA Cycling)
Image 2 of 3

Neko Mulally won the elite men's dual slalom national title

(Image credit: USA Cycling)
Image 3 of 3

Neko Mulally and Melissa Buhl, US dual slalom national champions for 2012

(Image credit: USA Cycling)

Racing at the 2012 USA Cycling Mountain Bike Gravity National Championships on Saturday featured dual slalom racing across all age groups and categories.

A short but heavy rain came down just before the finals began, making for slick conditions in the amateur finals. The course tightened up pretty quickly though, and by the time the pros went off - it was in perfect condition.

Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) and Melissa Buhl raced to wins in the men's and women's dual slalom national championship, respectively.

In the big final, Mulally beat out Blake Carney to take the gold medal while Brian Buell (Team Geronimo) bested Cody Kelley in the bronze medal round.

"It means a lot. Dual slalom is kind of like an American heritage. This is our thing and to be the national champion is really special," Mulally said after his win. "I rode consistent runs every time and I think that's what won the title for me."

In the women's race, Buhl outraced silver medalist Katie Holden in the final and Jacqueline Harmony picked up the bronze after winning against Katelyn Parhiala in the small final.

"It's always a good title to win," Buhl said. "I love the area. I love the people. The energy here is amazing. The people who put on the races did a good job with the course and a lot of work went into it, so 'well done' for those guys."

In the Category 1/2/3 women's race, Crystal Kalogris (Kovachi) claimed the gold medal ahead of silver medalist Nicole Kendle (Warren Wilson College).

Ethan Burns stood on the podium's top step after winning among junior men 14 and under. In the Category 1 Junior Men's 15-18 event, Luca Shaw came out victorious while Chase Hines (Factory SE Racing) claimed gold in the Category 1 Men's 19-29 contest and Jason Sherrill was the winner in the Category 1 Men's 30-39 race. In the Category 1 Men's 40+ competition, it was Kevin Liebig to claim top honors.

Among Category 2/3 Junior Men 15-18, Ian Turner was the top racer of the day while Kevin Quillan rode to the win in the Category 2/3 Men's 19-29 race. In the Category 2/3 Men's 30-39 event, Kevin Burkhead was the winner, and Ian Starr won the Category 2/3 Men's 40+ dual slalom.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Neko Mulally
2Blake Carney
3Brian Buell
4Cody Kelley
5Cody Johnson
6Michael Haderer
7Kenneth (Chuck) Pitts
8Tim Mangini
9Harrison Reynolds
10Michael Buell
11Ben Calhoun
12David Thacker
13Philip Noto
14Wesley Boucher

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Melissa Buhl
2Katie Holden
3Jacqueline Harmony
4Katelyn Parhiala

Junior men 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ethan Burns
2David Dressler
3Michael Kane
4Owen Witcher
5Joshua Rogers
6Phillip Steele
7Ethan Faw
8Noah Bell
9Clancy Loorham
10Aiden Loorham

Cat. 1 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luca Shaw
2Bas Van Steenbergen
3Jay Fesperman
4William O'Brien
5Davis Nonno
6Kyle Grau
7Eric Vest
8Cody Smith
DNFTyler Krenek

Cat. 1 men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chase Hines
2Joshua Patton
3Brandon Hopkins
4Alex Dawson
5Danny Cesare
6Paul McSparin
7Craig Folsom
8Ace Savarese
9Mac Banner
10Daniel Ennis
11Nathan Swartz
12Thomas Wilkinson
13Gus Michaels
14Steven Penland
15Josh Smith
16David Medina

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Sherrill
2William Murray
3Shawn Metcalf
4David Bethea
5Ryan Kramer
6John Fennell
7Jeremy Edge
8Gary Bethea

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kevin Liebig
2Andy DeVault
3Jerry Mailloux
4Kurt Dressler
5Trey Smith
6Steven Brown
7Joe Bell

Cat. 2/3 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ian Turner
2Zachary Hutelin
3Dylan Vecchione
4Josh Standish

Cat. 2/3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kevin Quillan
2Christopher (Steele) Barber
3ryan dunn
4Cory Diamond
5Rowan Bateman
6santiago franco
7james guidry
8Cody Dunn
9Bradley Smith
10Michael Firquin
11Edwin Cowan
12William Hinton
13Tyler Morris
14Zak Hinton
15James Harnois (1 - Cat3)

Cat. 2/3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kevin Burkhead
2Bryan Morgan
3Reid Allred
4Allen Weber
5John O'Shura
6Patrick Alcisto
7Jeff Allred
8Coy Miller

Cat. 2/3 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ian Starr
2Mike Suddeth
3Jason schmidt
4Doug Tate
5Michael Ward
6William Miller (1 - Cat3)
7Alfredo Carbonell (2 - Cat3)
8John OConnor

Cat. 1/2/3 Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Crystal Kalogris
2Nicole Kendle
3Caroline Westray
4Coleen Pacurariu
5Eva Wilson (1 - Cat3)
6Corrine Miller
7Katherine Santos (2 - Cat3)
8McKenna Merten

