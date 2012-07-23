Mulally and Buhl win US dual slalom titles
Category 1 through 3 titles awarded
Racing at the 2012 USA Cycling Mountain Bike Gravity National Championships on Saturday featured dual slalom racing across all age groups and categories.
A short but heavy rain came down just before the finals began, making for slick conditions in the amateur finals. The course tightened up pretty quickly though, and by the time the pros went off - it was in perfect condition.
Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) and Melissa Buhl raced to wins in the men's and women's dual slalom national championship, respectively.
In the big final, Mulally beat out Blake Carney to take the gold medal while Brian Buell (Team Geronimo) bested Cody Kelley in the bronze medal round.
"It means a lot. Dual slalom is kind of like an American heritage. This is our thing and to be the national champion is really special," Mulally said after his win. "I rode consistent runs every time and I think that's what won the title for me."
In the women's race, Buhl outraced silver medalist Katie Holden in the final and Jacqueline Harmony picked up the bronze after winning against Katelyn Parhiala in the small final.
"It's always a good title to win," Buhl said. "I love the area. I love the people. The energy here is amazing. The people who put on the races did a good job with the course and a lot of work went into it, so 'well done' for those guys."
In the Category 1/2/3 women's race, Crystal Kalogris (Kovachi) claimed the gold medal ahead of silver medalist Nicole Kendle (Warren Wilson College).
Ethan Burns stood on the podium's top step after winning among junior men 14 and under. In the Category 1 Junior Men's 15-18 event, Luca Shaw came out victorious while Chase Hines (Factory SE Racing) claimed gold in the Category 1 Men's 19-29 contest and Jason Sherrill was the winner in the Category 1 Men's 30-39 race. In the Category 1 Men's 40+ competition, it was Kevin Liebig to claim top honors.
Among Category 2/3 Junior Men 15-18, Ian Turner was the top racer of the day while Kevin Quillan rode to the win in the Category 2/3 Men's 19-29 race. In the Category 2/3 Men's 30-39 event, Kevin Burkhead was the winner, and Ian Starr won the Category 2/3 Men's 40+ dual slalom.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Neko Mulally
|2
|Blake Carney
|3
|Brian Buell
|4
|Cody Kelley
|5
|Cody Johnson
|6
|Michael Haderer
|7
|Kenneth (Chuck) Pitts
|8
|Tim Mangini
|9
|Harrison Reynolds
|10
|Michael Buell
|11
|Ben Calhoun
|12
|David Thacker
|13
|Philip Noto
|14
|Wesley Boucher
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Melissa Buhl
|2
|Katie Holden
|3
|Jacqueline Harmony
|4
|Katelyn Parhiala
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ethan Burns
|2
|David Dressler
|3
|Michael Kane
|4
|Owen Witcher
|5
|Joshua Rogers
|6
|Phillip Steele
|7
|Ethan Faw
|8
|Noah Bell
|9
|Clancy Loorham
|10
|Aiden Loorham
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luca Shaw
|2
|Bas Van Steenbergen
|3
|Jay Fesperman
|4
|William O'Brien
|5
|Davis Nonno
|6
|Kyle Grau
|7
|Eric Vest
|8
|Cody Smith
|DNF
|Tyler Krenek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chase Hines
|2
|Joshua Patton
|3
|Brandon Hopkins
|4
|Alex Dawson
|5
|Danny Cesare
|6
|Paul McSparin
|7
|Craig Folsom
|8
|Ace Savarese
|9
|Mac Banner
|10
|Daniel Ennis
|11
|Nathan Swartz
|12
|Thomas Wilkinson
|13
|Gus Michaels
|14
|Steven Penland
|15
|Josh Smith
|16
|David Medina
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jason Sherrill
|2
|William Murray
|3
|Shawn Metcalf
|4
|David Bethea
|5
|Ryan Kramer
|6
|John Fennell
|7
|Jeremy Edge
|8
|Gary Bethea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kevin Liebig
|2
|Andy DeVault
|3
|Jerry Mailloux
|4
|Kurt Dressler
|5
|Trey Smith
|6
|Steven Brown
|7
|Joe Bell
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ian Turner
|2
|Zachary Hutelin
|3
|Dylan Vecchione
|4
|Josh Standish
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kevin Quillan
|2
|Christopher (Steele) Barber
|3
|ryan dunn
|4
|Cory Diamond
|5
|Rowan Bateman
|6
|santiago franco
|7
|james guidry
|8
|Cody Dunn
|9
|Bradley Smith
|10
|Michael Firquin
|11
|Edwin Cowan
|12
|William Hinton
|13
|Tyler Morris
|14
|Zak Hinton
|15
|James Harnois (1 - Cat3)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kevin Burkhead
|2
|Bryan Morgan
|3
|Reid Allred
|4
|Allen Weber
|5
|John O'Shura
|6
|Patrick Alcisto
|7
|Jeff Allred
|8
|Coy Miller
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ian Starr
|2
|Mike Suddeth
|3
|Jason schmidt
|4
|Doug Tate
|5
|Michael Ward
|6
|William Miller (1 - Cat3)
|7
|Alfredo Carbonell (2 - Cat3)
|8
|John OConnor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Crystal Kalogris
|2
|Nicole Kendle
|3
|Caroline Westray
|4
|Coleen Pacurariu
|5
|Eva Wilson (1 - Cat3)
|6
|Corrine Miller
|7
|Katherine Santos (2 - Cat3)
|8
|McKenna Merten
