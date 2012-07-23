Image 1 of 3 Melissa Buhl claimed the elite women's national dual slalom title (Image credit: USA Cycling) Image 2 of 3 Neko Mulally won the elite men's dual slalom national title (Image credit: USA Cycling) Image 3 of 3 Neko Mulally and Melissa Buhl, US dual slalom national champions for 2012 (Image credit: USA Cycling)

Racing at the 2012 USA Cycling Mountain Bike Gravity National Championships on Saturday featured dual slalom racing across all age groups and categories.

A short but heavy rain came down just before the finals began, making for slick conditions in the amateur finals. The course tightened up pretty quickly though, and by the time the pros went off - it was in perfect condition.

Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) and Melissa Buhl raced to wins in the men's and women's dual slalom national championship, respectively.

In the big final, Mulally beat out Blake Carney to take the gold medal while Brian Buell (Team Geronimo) bested Cody Kelley in the bronze medal round.

"It means a lot. Dual slalom is kind of like an American heritage. This is our thing and to be the national champion is really special," Mulally said after his win. "I rode consistent runs every time and I think that's what won the title for me."

In the women's race, Buhl outraced silver medalist Katie Holden in the final and Jacqueline Harmony picked up the bronze after winning against Katelyn Parhiala in the small final.

"It's always a good title to win," Buhl said. "I love the area. I love the people. The energy here is amazing. The people who put on the races did a good job with the course and a lot of work went into it, so 'well done' for those guys."

In the Category 1/2/3 women's race, Crystal Kalogris (Kovachi) claimed the gold medal ahead of silver medalist Nicole Kendle (Warren Wilson College).

Ethan Burns stood on the podium's top step after winning among junior men 14 and under. In the Category 1 Junior Men's 15-18 event, Luca Shaw came out victorious while Chase Hines (Factory SE Racing) claimed gold in the Category 1 Men's 19-29 contest and Jason Sherrill was the winner in the Category 1 Men's 30-39 race. In the Category 1 Men's 40+ competition, it was Kevin Liebig to claim top honors.

Among Category 2/3 Junior Men 15-18, Ian Turner was the top racer of the day while Kevin Quillan rode to the win in the Category 2/3 Men's 19-29 race. In the Category 2/3 Men's 30-39 event, Kevin Burkhead was the winner, and Ian Starr won the Category 2/3 Men's 40+ dual slalom.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Neko Mulally 2 Blake Carney 3 Brian Buell 4 Cody Kelley 5 Cody Johnson 6 Michael Haderer 7 Kenneth (Chuck) Pitts 8 Tim Mangini 9 Harrison Reynolds 10 Michael Buell 11 Ben Calhoun 12 David Thacker 13 Philip Noto 14 Wesley Boucher

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Melissa Buhl 2 Katie Holden 3 Jacqueline Harmony 4 Katelyn Parhiala

Junior men 14 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ethan Burns 2 David Dressler 3 Michael Kane 4 Owen Witcher 5 Joshua Rogers 6 Phillip Steele 7 Ethan Faw 8 Noah Bell 9 Clancy Loorham 10 Aiden Loorham

Cat. 1 Junior men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luca Shaw 2 Bas Van Steenbergen 3 Jay Fesperman 4 William O'Brien 5 Davis Nonno 6 Kyle Grau 7 Eric Vest 8 Cody Smith DNF Tyler Krenek

Cat. 1 men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chase Hines 2 Joshua Patton 3 Brandon Hopkins 4 Alex Dawson 5 Danny Cesare 6 Paul McSparin 7 Craig Folsom 8 Ace Savarese 9 Mac Banner 10 Daniel Ennis 11 Nathan Swartz 12 Thomas Wilkinson 13 Gus Michaels 14 Steven Penland 15 Josh Smith 16 David Medina

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Sherrill 2 William Murray 3 Shawn Metcalf 4 David Bethea 5 Ryan Kramer 6 John Fennell 7 Jeremy Edge 8 Gary Bethea

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kevin Liebig 2 Andy DeVault 3 Jerry Mailloux 4 Kurt Dressler 5 Trey Smith 6 Steven Brown 7 Joe Bell

Cat. 2/3 Junior men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ian Turner 2 Zachary Hutelin 3 Dylan Vecchione 4 Josh Standish

Cat. 2/3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kevin Quillan 2 Christopher (Steele) Barber 3 ryan dunn 4 Cory Diamond 5 Rowan Bateman 6 santiago franco 7 james guidry 8 Cody Dunn 9 Bradley Smith 10 Michael Firquin 11 Edwin Cowan 12 William Hinton 13 Tyler Morris 14 Zak Hinton 15 James Harnois (1 - Cat3)

Cat. 2/3 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kevin Burkhead 2 Bryan Morgan 3 Reid Allred 4 Allen Weber 5 John O'Shura 6 Patrick Alcisto 7 Jeff Allred 8 Coy Miller

Cat. 2/3 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ian Starr 2 Mike Suddeth 3 Jason schmidt 4 Doug Tate 5 Michael Ward 6 William Miller (1 - Cat3) 7 Alfredo Carbonell (2 - Cat3) 8 John OConnor