Knapec speeds to Slovakian downhill title

Siskova earns women's championship

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Knapec0:04:29.65
2Lukas Ucen0:00:00.96
3Filip Polc0:00:01.04
4Jan Javornik0:00:02.32
5Matej Laktis0:00:09.69
6Marcel Vasko0:00:11.22
7Rastislav Baranek0:00:13.63
8Tomas Liska0:00:13.77
9Matus Paulovic0:00:21.23
10Viktor Illik0:00:24.22

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarina Siskova0:06:04.81
2Katarina Pialova0:00:24.62
3Jana Krajcovicova0:01:56.04
4Sara Stepitova0:02:26.59
5Radovana Slizikova0:06:09.76

