Mantecon wins Spanish title ahead of Coloma

Villar races to women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez1:29:40
2Carlos Coloma Nicolas0:00:30
3Inaki Lejarreta Errasti0:02:09
4Ruben Ruzafa Cueto0:02:43
5Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez0:05:22
6Ismael Ventura Sanchez0:05:51
7David Lozano Riba0:06:37
8David Escolar Ballesteros0:07:25
9David Valero0:07:48
10Ivan Diaz0:08:49

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Villar Argente1:33:20
2Lucia Vazquez Crespo0:02:27
3Sandra Santanyes Murillo0:05:06
4Mercedes Pacios Pujalo0:06:40
5Aurea Ruiz Garcia0:06:47
6Maria Diaz0:10:50
7Miranda Agusti Sanchez0:16:13
8Estela Beida Lozano0:18:45
9Judith Sanchez0:20:23
10Sara Garcia Inclan0:20:41

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Gonzalez Calderon1:18:19
2Javier Cerdeño0:03:12
3Francisco Macia Alarcon0:04:43

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucia Gonzalez Blanco1:23:10
2Jordan Ariadna Trias0:01:16
3Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste0:03:15

