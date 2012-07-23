Trending

Gwin wins US downhill title ahead of Mulally

Harmony victorious in women's championship

Image 1 of 10

Aaron Gwin topped the podium at US downhill mountain bike nationals

Aaron Gwin topped the podium at US downhill mountain bike nationals
(Image credit: USA Cycling)
Image 2 of 10

Melissa Buhl

Melissa Buhl
(Image credit: USA Cycling)
Image 3 of 10

Ethan Faw after winning the juniors men 11-12 downhill race

Ethan Faw after winning the juniors men 11-12 downhill race
(Image credit: USA Cycling)
Image 4 of 10

McKenna Merten thrilled about winning the juniors women 10-and-under downhill

McKenna Merten thrilled about winning the juniors women 10-and-under downhill
(Image credit: USA Cycling)
Image 5 of 10

(Image credit: USA Cycling)
Image 6 of 10

Alex Dawson won the seniors men 19-24 downhill race

Alex Dawson won the seniors men 19-24 downhill race
(Image credit: USA Cycling)
Image 7 of 10

(Image credit: USA Cycling)
Image 8 of 10

(Image credit: USA Cycling)
Image 9 of 10

Jacqueline Harmony topped the podium at US downhill mountain bike nationals

Jacqueline Harmony topped the podium at US downhill mountain bike nationals
(Image credit: USA Cycling)
Image 10 of 10

Jacqueline Harmony on her way to a win

Jacqueline Harmony on her way to a win
(Image credit: USA Cycling)

The 2012 USA Cycling Mountain Bike Gravity National Championships are officially in the books as professional and category 1 downhill racing closed out competition at Beech Mountain on Sunday.

The hot place to be on the final day was the rock garden where music blasted, and everything from barking dogs to a fan in a bunny suit cheered on the riders as they descended the mountain.

Elite races

Riding into Stars-and-Stripes jerseys in the pro events were Jacqueline Harmony and Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing).

Harmony clocked in at 02:36.6 to beat out silver medalist Melissa Buhl who posted a 2:45.9. Jaime Rees (The Bike Hub) grabbed the bronze medal while Lauren Daney and Katie Holden rounded out the podium in fourth and fifth.

"The whole weekend has just been awesome. I've been training for this for many years. Finally, everything clicked and everything was working," an ecstatic Harmony said. "Awesome competition. All those girls, I'm so glad that all of them came out. I'm glad they were all able to come ride this course because it was super fun - super good."

In the elite men's race, Gwin was about three seconds faster than yesterday's dual slalom champ Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing). He claimed the title with a time of 02:10.0 compared to Mulally's 02:13.2. Eliot Jackson was the third fastest down the mountain while Logan Binggeli (KHS Factory Racing) and Kevin Littlefield were fourth and fifth.

"It was always a big goal of mine and it definitely always feels good," Gwin said about winning the national title.

Category 1 Racing

The day opened up with the category 1 races. Jay Fesperman posted the fastest time of the morning with a time of 2:23.1 in the junior men's 15-16 event.

"When I came across the finish line, I knew I had a clean run, but I didn't know if it was going to be enough. But when everybody started screaming I kind of knew what happened, and I was pretty excited," the junior rider said after his win. "This was the big race that I was shooting for this year and it's really good have your goals go through."

Fesperman beat out second- and third-place finishers Shane Leslie and Charlie Harrison who posted times of 2:24.6 and 2:34.7 respectively.

Another notable category 1 race was the men's 40-44 event where Kevin Liebig descended to the win with a time of 2:36.4. Having also won his category's dual slalom competition, it was the second national title for the Maryland rider in as many days.

"It's amazing to have two titles," he said. "It's been 30 years of racing and it all came together this weekend. It's something to leave a legacy with the family. And now I'm passing it down to my son. He's 3 years old and starting to race."

Liebig bested silver and bronze medalist John Nicholson and Jerry Greene Jr.

In the very competitive Junior Men's 17-18 field, Alexander Willie (Intense Cycles) rode away with the win in 02:23.8. He bested Cole Picchiottino and Cody Kelley who clocked times of 02:25.2 and 02:25.4

Also making it to the top step of the podium on Sunday was Ethan Faw (Brushy Mountain) who won the junior men's 10-12 event with a time of 3:11.6, and Ben Bodycoat who clocked a 02:48.9 to take the win among junior men 13-14. Alex Dawson posted a 2:31.8 to claim top honors among men 19-24 while Geoff Ayr clocked in at 02:35.9 to win in the men's 25-29 race. As the men 30-34 descended the mountain, it was Thomas Schueler to win with a 02:41.2, and then Mike Hummel was victorious among men 35-39 with a 02:43.7. G. John Leslie descended into a Stars-and-Stripes jersey in the men's 45-49 race with a time of 03:03.5 while Mark Poore clocked a 03:34.2 to win among men 50+.

In the junior women's 10 & under race, McKenna Merten posted an impressive 05:03.2 to become the winner. Coleen Pacurariu was victorious among women 19-29 with her time of 03:18.3 while Heather Cowell beat out the rest of the 30-39 category with a 03:37.5. In the women's 40-49 event, it was Ellen Adams (Brushy Mountain) to ride to the top of the podium with a 03:53.9.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing)0:02:10.00
2Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing)0:00:03.20
3Eliot Jackson0:00:06.80
4Logan Binggeli (KHS Factory Racing)0:00:07.20
5Kevin Littlefield0:00:08.30
6Cody Warren (DRD Intense)0:00:08.40
7Gavin Vaughan (Team Voncooper)0:00:09.80
8Austin Warren (DRD Intense)0:00:10.10
9Ethan Quehl0:00:10.60
10Kevin Aiello (KHS Factory Racing)0:00:10.70
11Jason Memmelaar (DRD Intense)0:00:11.00
12Duncan Riffle0:00:11.30
13Philip Wheeler (Team Big Crank)0:00:14.10
14Bradley Benedict (Specialized gravity)0:00:14.30
15Austin Hackett Klaube0:00:14.60
16Curtis Keene0:00:14.90
17Cody Johnson0:00:15.10
18Arthur Babcock0:00:16.70
19Samuel Pensler0:00:16.90
20Jason Scheiding0:00:18.30
21Max Morgan0:00:19.60
22Kyle Thomas (Diamondback)0:00:19.80
23Brandan Bohl0:00:20.20
24Logan Mulally (NC 15-16)0:00:20.30
25Nate Furbee
26Michael Haderer (IXS Unique Sports)0:00:20.50
27Leland O'connor0:00:20.80
28Jordan Newth0:00:20.90
29David Flynn0:00:21.40
30Hugh Taylor (Billy Goat Bikes)0:00:21.90
31Alexandre Couture (Kona/Michelin)0:00:23.00
32Christopher Mari (Speed Legion Racing)0:00:23.20
33Heikki Hall
34Greg Nelson (East Coast Gravity Pros)0:00:23.50
35Ryan Condrashoff0:00:25.00
36Trevor Parson0:00:25.90
37Ben Calhoun0:00:26.50
38Tim Mangini0:00:26.90
39Michael Buell (Team Geronimo/Banshee)0:00:28.20
40Benedict Treglia0:00:28.50
41Burke Saunders0:00:28.70
42Jacob Hinlicky0:00:29.20
43Geritt Beytagh0:00:29.50
44Daniel Godard0:00:30.50
45Tyler Gilsdorf0:00:30.80
46Alex Mcandrew0:00:31.30
47Brian Buell (Team Geronimo)0:00:31.50
48Graeme Pitts (Graeme Pitts Racing)0:00:33.00
49Christopher Canfield (Canfield Brothers Factory Team)0:00:42.60
50Kyle Hogan0:00:44.40
51Dante Harmony0:00:59.20
52Kenneth (Chuck) Pitts0:01:06.00
53Wesley Boucher0:01:06.20
54Ben Furbee0:01:30.50
DNSHarrison Reynolds (Spin)
DNFTim White (Voncooper/Yeti)
DNFChris Higgerson
DNFNikolas Dudukovich (One Ghost Industries)
DNFLuke Strobel
DNFEvan Gilsdorf

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacqueline Harmony0:02:36.60
2Melissa Buhl0:00:09.30
3Jaime Rees (The Bike Hub)0:00:16.90
4Lauren Daney0:00:19.70
5Katie Holden0:00:23.60
6Katelyn Parhiala0:00:35.60
7Taylor Allison (Fastline Racing)0:00:37.60
8Rae Gandolf0:00:47.40
9Elinor Wesner0:00:47.60
10Amber Price (Royal Racing USA and The Fix)0:01:16.40

Junior men 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Faw0:03:11.60
2Phillip Steele0:00:10.30
3Palmer Metcalf0:01:16.30
4Aiden Loorham0:01:41.20

Junior men 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Bodycoat0:02:48.90
2David Dressler0:00:06.40
3Wyatt Freier0:00:08.50
4Andrew Wegiel0:00:17.70
5Owen Witcher0:00:23.30
6Michael Kane0:00:23.50
7Joshua Rogers0:00:24.20
8Noah Bell0:00:29.50
9Evan Picinotti0:00:44.40
DNSChase Willie
DNSClancy Loorham

Junior men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Fesperman0:02:23.10
2Shane Leslie0:00:01.50
3Charlie Harrison0:00:11.60
4Matthew Branney0:00:13.80
5Matthew Fitzgerald
6Roy Benge0:00:23.30
7Brandon Coughlin0:00:35.00
8Luca Shaw0:00:48.80
9Eric Vest0:02:47.50
DNSTyler Krenek

Cat. 1 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dawson0:02:31.80
2Corey Zell0:00:03.90
3Joseph Crosby0:00:04.00
4Danny Cesare0:00:07.10
5Anthony Leonarduzzi0:00:08.00
6Mac Banner0:00:09.70
7Paul Mcsparin0:00:11.10
8Brandon Blakely0:00:11.90
9Craig Folsom0:00:12.80
10Robert Monjure0:00:13.60
11Andrew Slowey0:00:15.80
12Cameron Nyguist0:00:17.10
13Zach Ahleen0:00:17.60
14Joshua Nevelson0:00:20.50
15Hunter Budd0:00:20.80
16Gustan Zimmerman0:00:21.60
17Nathan Swartz0:00:22.90
18Gus Michaels0:00:27.40
19Ace Savarese0:00:31.90
20Brian White0:00:34.10
21Adam Delonais0:00:34.30
22Eddie Mazurski0:00:39.10
23Joshua Patton0:00:49.30
24Derek Maiden0:02:35.30

Cat. 1 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Ayr0:02:35.90
2Matt Henderson0:00:02.50
3David Medina0:00:04.80
4Willem Cooper0:00:05.90
5Steven Trottier0:00:07.20
6Daniel Ennis0:00:08.10
7Sean Gollub0:00:16.80
8Justin Steiner0:00:19.90
9Jesse Borror0:00:20.80
10Stephen Solt0:00:21.20
11Brandon Olson0:00:24.40
12Andrew Dean0:00:26.20
13Diego Ramirez0:00:28.20
14Josh Smith0:00:30.60
15Alex Ohman0:00:31.60
16Peter John Mihalick0:00:32.30
DNSJustin Mchenry

Cat. 1 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Schueler0:02:41.20
2Jeremy Edge0:00:06.30
3Gary Bethea0:00:06.50
4Aaron Polly0:00:09.20
5John O'shura0:00:11.90
6Michael Clark0:00:13.60
7William Murray0:00:16.10
8Harley Addair
9Eric Nicoletti0:00:19.40
10Brad Blackwell0:00:21.20
11John Fennell0:01:36.30
DNSJason Nixon

Cat. 1 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Hummel0:02:43.70
2Kyle Kutzler0:00:03.30
3Lane Boertmann0:00:03.50
4Kevin Addair0:00:07.20
5Coy Miller0:00:08.10
6Shawn Metcalf0:00:10.20
7David Bethea0:00:12.90
8Fred Heinly0:00:14.90
9Paul Chen0:00:16.20
10Ryan Cleek0:00:41.80
DNSGeoff Flegal
DNSJohn Haynes

Cat. 1 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Liebig0:02:36.40
2John Nicholson0:00:09.90
3Jerry (Butch) Greene Jr0:00:18.20
4Matthew Adams0:00:21.70
5Heath Boedeker0:00:24.90
6Ian Starr0:00:25.50
7Craig Jeffers0:00:34.80
8Mark Overby0:00:35.10
9Anthony Pajakinas0:00:40.90
10Michael Calhoun0:00:43.70
11Kurt Dressler0:00:44.30
12Ed Buchan0:00:46.80
13Derek Atkins0:00:48.60
14David Gray0:01:20.70
15Jerry Mailloux0:03:01.30
DNSTodd Cholevik

Cat. 1 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1G John Leslie0:03:03.50
2Robert Safrit0:00:02.40
3Stefan Daney0:00:05.90
4Steven Brown0:00:07.20
5George Bodycoat0:00:13.50
6Joe Bell0:00:20.00
DNSFrank Endreson

Cat. 1 Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Poore0:03:34.20
2Stefan Cihylik0:00:09.30

Cat. 1 Junior men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Willie (Intense Cycles)0:02:23.80
2Cole Picchiottino0:00:01.40
3Cody Kelley0:00:01.60
4Ray Syron0:00:04.50
5Lucas Cowan0:00:06.10
6Jason Schroeder
7Max Kaupas0:00:06.70
8Dylan Unger0:00:07.20
9Sam Skidmore0:00:07.30
10William O'brien0:00:08.00
11Luca Cometti0:00:09.20
12Ian Turner0:00:12.40
13Kyle Grau0:00:14.50
14Jonathan Allyn (Big Tree Cycling)0:00:14.60
15Ryan Walker0:00:14.70
16Conrad Culleney0:00:15.50
17Wiley Kaupas0:00:18.20
18Davis Nonno0:00:18.40
19Bas Van Steenbergen (Transition)0:00:18.90
20Oliver Vowel0:00:19.50
21John Duffy0:00:25.50
22Cody Smith0:00:27.80

Junior women 10 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mckenna Merten0:05:03.20

Cat. 1 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coleen Pacurariu0:03:18.30
2Caroline Westray0:00:08.10
3Heather Mcfadden0:00:17.50
4Eva Wilson0:00:22.60
5Corrine Miller0:00:33.10
6Kate Weisenfluh0:00:33.80

Cat. 1 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Cowell0:03:37.50
2Roxanne Canent0:00:39.90

Cat. 1 Women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Adams0:03:53.90

Cat. 2 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryce Hermanussen0:03:12.00
2Sawyer Alix0:00:01.00
3Sam Redman0:00:02.00
4Josh Standish0:00:05.00
5Conner Linton0:00:07.00
6Nich Ifkovits0:00:13.00
7Nick Gray0:00:15.00
8Andrew Summers0:00:17.00
9Quinton Johnson0:00:22.00
DNSVecchione Dylan

Cat. 2 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jimmy Awad0:02:54.00
2Andrew Ingram0:00:14.00
3Rowan Bateman0:00:19.00
4James Guidry0:00:21.00
5Christopher Patino0:00:22.00
6Sam Cookson0:00:36.00
7Santiago Franco0:00:56.00
8Joe Craigle0:01:13.00
DNSMichael Carswell

Cat. 2 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Spierer0:02:53.00
2Nick Mileti0:00:02.00
3Ryan Dunn0:00:04.00
4Geoff Boone0:00:13.00
5Ian Lupo0:00:14.00
6Brandon Hopkins0:00:22.00
7Rj Harris0:00:28.00
8Zak Hinton0:00:43.00
9Bradley Smith0:00:44.00

Cat. 2 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Skolnick0:03:01.00
2Justin Rush0:00:07.00
3Allen Weber0:00:15.00
4Zachary Slaybaugh0:00:31.00
5Adam Darling0:00:33.00
6Matt Trapnell0:00:38.00
7Nathan Wisch0:00:40.00
8Michael Lemon0:00:43.00
9Levi Thornton0:00:51.00
10Joaquin Canizales0:01:07.00

Cat. 3 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fred Mudd0:03:07.00
2Tommy Francis0:00:08.00
3Charles Duckett0:00:09.00
4Reid Allred0:00:17.00
5Robert Pavsner0:00:30.00
6Brad Newby0:00:31.00
7Ritch Ricker0:00:38.00
DNSJason Hague

Cat. 2 Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Jones0:03:06.00
2James Crowley0:00:01.00
3Carlton Noles0:00:07.00
4Thomas Learman
5Kristian Jackson0:00:08.00
6Sean Pepin0:00:12.00
7Steven Kaufman0:00:15.00
8Dan Linton0:00:24.00
9Matthew Herdklotz0:00:25.00
10Doug Tate0:00:30.00
11Mike Suddeth0:00:38.00
12Alfredo Carbonell0:00:51.00
13Jason Baker0:01:00.00
14Jose Olivas0:01:34.00
15Stephen Coleman
DNSTodd Boucher

Cat. 2 Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clealan Watts0:03:06.00
2Michael Cobler0:00:19.00
3Alan Daum0:00:47.00
4Dan Allyn0:00:55.00
5Phil Marsh0:01:05.00
6Scott Branney0:04:16.00
DNSJay Stewart
DNSDaniel Gore

Cat. 2 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNSAmanda Batty

Cat. 2 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Jones0:04:29.00
2Jennel Santos0:00:03.00

Cat. 3 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grayson Richey0:03:14.00
2Zach Miller0:00:03.00
3James Crowley0:00:39.00
4Zachary Hutelin0:00:42.00
5Trey Crowley0:00:55.00
DNSChris Frohsin

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cory Diamond0:03:11.00
2David Morgan0:00:08.00
3William Poehlman0:00:14.00
4Blake Bass0:00:17.00
5William Hinton
6Andrew Bousquet0:00:20.00
7Adam Baird0:00:23.00
8Cody Dunn0:00:25.00
9Chad Mooris0:00:32.00
10Jacob Naylor0:00:34.00
11Matt Lin0:00:49.00
12James Burkhardt0:01:00.00
13Adam Schell0:02:59.00
DNSKevin Quillan

Cat. 3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Alcisto0:03:15.00
2Eric Needham0:00:06.00
3David Petutsky0:00:07.00
4David Lamond
5Chad Meyerhoefer0:00:08.00
6Bryan Morgan0:00:16.00
7Matthew Smirniotis0:00:23.00
8Ed Kulbis0:00:26.00
9Joseph Kreidler0:00:43.00
10Allan Rosenberg0:01:33.00

Cat. 3 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Schmidt0:03:03.00
2Michael Ward0:00:05.00
3William Miller0:00:07.00
4Christopher Hunter0:00:16.00
5Michael Watson0:00:18.00
6Bob Dunlap0:00:21.00
7Bruce Lockhart
8John Oconnor
9Craig Kirkpatrick0:00:26.00
10Don Evers0:00:43.00
11Kreg Nederbrock0:00:45.00
12Samuel Jones0:00:53.00
13Ernest Davis0:01:01.00
14Frank Berry0:01:13.00

Cat. 3 Junior women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Santos0:04:50.00

Cat. 3 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNSSandra Kofler

Cat. 3 Women 30+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christina Faust0:04:40.00
2Marci Panneck0:00:41.00

