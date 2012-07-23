Image 1 of 10 Aaron Gwin topped the podium at US downhill mountain bike nationals (Image credit: USA Cycling) Image 2 of 10 Melissa Buhl (Image credit: USA Cycling) Image 3 of 10 Ethan Faw after winning the juniors men 11-12 downhill race (Image credit: USA Cycling) Image 4 of 10 McKenna Merten thrilled about winning the juniors women 10-and-under downhill (Image credit: USA Cycling) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: USA Cycling) Image 6 of 10 Alex Dawson won the seniors men 19-24 downhill race (Image credit: USA Cycling) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: USA Cycling) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: USA Cycling) Image 9 of 10 Jacqueline Harmony topped the podium at US downhill mountain bike nationals (Image credit: USA Cycling) Image 10 of 10 Jacqueline Harmony on her way to a win (Image credit: USA Cycling)

The 2012 USA Cycling Mountain Bike Gravity National Championships are officially in the books as professional and category 1 downhill racing closed out competition at Beech Mountain on Sunday.

The hot place to be on the final day was the rock garden where music blasted, and everything from barking dogs to a fan in a bunny suit cheered on the riders as they descended the mountain.

Elite races

Riding into Stars-and-Stripes jerseys in the pro events were Jacqueline Harmony and Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing).

Harmony clocked in at 02:36.6 to beat out silver medalist Melissa Buhl who posted a 2:45.9. Jaime Rees (The Bike Hub) grabbed the bronze medal while Lauren Daney and Katie Holden rounded out the podium in fourth and fifth.

"The whole weekend has just been awesome. I've been training for this for many years. Finally, everything clicked and everything was working," an ecstatic Harmony said. "Awesome competition. All those girls, I'm so glad that all of them came out. I'm glad they were all able to come ride this course because it was super fun - super good."

In the elite men's race, Gwin was about three seconds faster than yesterday's dual slalom champ Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing). He claimed the title with a time of 02:10.0 compared to Mulally's 02:13.2. Eliot Jackson was the third fastest down the mountain while Logan Binggeli (KHS Factory Racing) and Kevin Littlefield were fourth and fifth.

"It was always a big goal of mine and it definitely always feels good," Gwin said about winning the national title.

Category 1 Racing

The day opened up with the category 1 races. Jay Fesperman posted the fastest time of the morning with a time of 2:23.1 in the junior men's 15-16 event.

"When I came across the finish line, I knew I had a clean run, but I didn't know if it was going to be enough. But when everybody started screaming I kind of knew what happened, and I was pretty excited," the junior rider said after his win. "This was the big race that I was shooting for this year and it's really good have your goals go through."

Fesperman beat out second- and third-place finishers Shane Leslie and Charlie Harrison who posted times of 2:24.6 and 2:34.7 respectively.

Another notable category 1 race was the men's 40-44 event where Kevin Liebig descended to the win with a time of 2:36.4. Having also won his category's dual slalom competition, it was the second national title for the Maryland rider in as many days.

"It's amazing to have two titles," he said. "It's been 30 years of racing and it all came together this weekend. It's something to leave a legacy with the family. And now I'm passing it down to my son. He's 3 years old and starting to race."

Liebig bested silver and bronze medalist John Nicholson and Jerry Greene Jr.

In the very competitive Junior Men's 17-18 field, Alexander Willie (Intense Cycles) rode away with the win in 02:23.8. He bested Cole Picchiottino and Cody Kelley who clocked times of 02:25.2 and 02:25.4

Also making it to the top step of the podium on Sunday was Ethan Faw (Brushy Mountain) who won the junior men's 10-12 event with a time of 3:11.6, and Ben Bodycoat who clocked a 02:48.9 to take the win among junior men 13-14. Alex Dawson posted a 2:31.8 to claim top honors among men 19-24 while Geoff Ayr clocked in at 02:35.9 to win in the men's 25-29 race. As the men 30-34 descended the mountain, it was Thomas Schueler to win with a 02:41.2, and then Mike Hummel was victorious among men 35-39 with a 02:43.7. G. John Leslie descended into a Stars-and-Stripes jersey in the men's 45-49 race with a time of 03:03.5 while Mark Poore clocked a 03:34.2 to win among men 50+.

In the junior women's 10 & under race, McKenna Merten posted an impressive 05:03.2 to become the winner. Coleen Pacurariu was victorious among women 19-29 with her time of 03:18.3 while Heather Cowell beat out the rest of the 30-39 category with a 03:37.5. In the women's 40-49 event, it was Ellen Adams (Brushy Mountain) to ride to the top of the podium with a 03:53.9.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) 0:02:10.00 2 Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) 0:00:03.20 3 Eliot Jackson 0:00:06.80 4 Logan Binggeli (KHS Factory Racing) 0:00:07.20 5 Kevin Littlefield 0:00:08.30 6 Cody Warren (DRD Intense) 0:00:08.40 7 Gavin Vaughan (Team Voncooper) 0:00:09.80 8 Austin Warren (DRD Intense) 0:00:10.10 9 Ethan Quehl 0:00:10.60 10 Kevin Aiello (KHS Factory Racing) 0:00:10.70 11 Jason Memmelaar (DRD Intense) 0:00:11.00 12 Duncan Riffle 0:00:11.30 13 Philip Wheeler (Team Big Crank) 0:00:14.10 14 Bradley Benedict (Specialized gravity) 0:00:14.30 15 Austin Hackett Klaube 0:00:14.60 16 Curtis Keene 0:00:14.90 17 Cody Johnson 0:00:15.10 18 Arthur Babcock 0:00:16.70 19 Samuel Pensler 0:00:16.90 20 Jason Scheiding 0:00:18.30 21 Max Morgan 0:00:19.60 22 Kyle Thomas (Diamondback) 0:00:19.80 23 Brandan Bohl 0:00:20.20 24 Logan Mulally (NC 15-16) 0:00:20.30 25 Nate Furbee 26 Michael Haderer (IXS Unique Sports) 0:00:20.50 27 Leland O'connor 0:00:20.80 28 Jordan Newth 0:00:20.90 29 David Flynn 0:00:21.40 30 Hugh Taylor (Billy Goat Bikes) 0:00:21.90 31 Alexandre Couture (Kona/Michelin) 0:00:23.00 32 Christopher Mari (Speed Legion Racing) 0:00:23.20 33 Heikki Hall 34 Greg Nelson (East Coast Gravity Pros) 0:00:23.50 35 Ryan Condrashoff 0:00:25.00 36 Trevor Parson 0:00:25.90 37 Ben Calhoun 0:00:26.50 38 Tim Mangini 0:00:26.90 39 Michael Buell (Team Geronimo/Banshee) 0:00:28.20 40 Benedict Treglia 0:00:28.50 41 Burke Saunders 0:00:28.70 42 Jacob Hinlicky 0:00:29.20 43 Geritt Beytagh 0:00:29.50 44 Daniel Godard 0:00:30.50 45 Tyler Gilsdorf 0:00:30.80 46 Alex Mcandrew 0:00:31.30 47 Brian Buell (Team Geronimo) 0:00:31.50 48 Graeme Pitts (Graeme Pitts Racing) 0:00:33.00 49 Christopher Canfield (Canfield Brothers Factory Team) 0:00:42.60 50 Kyle Hogan 0:00:44.40 51 Dante Harmony 0:00:59.20 52 Kenneth (Chuck) Pitts 0:01:06.00 53 Wesley Boucher 0:01:06.20 54 Ben Furbee 0:01:30.50 DNS Harrison Reynolds (Spin) DNF Tim White (Voncooper/Yeti) DNF Chris Higgerson DNF Nikolas Dudukovich (One Ghost Industries) DNF Luke Strobel DNF Evan Gilsdorf

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacqueline Harmony 0:02:36.60 2 Melissa Buhl 0:00:09.30 3 Jaime Rees (The Bike Hub) 0:00:16.90 4 Lauren Daney 0:00:19.70 5 Katie Holden 0:00:23.60 6 Katelyn Parhiala 0:00:35.60 7 Taylor Allison (Fastline Racing) 0:00:37.60 8 Rae Gandolf 0:00:47.40 9 Elinor Wesner 0:00:47.60 10 Amber Price (Royal Racing USA and The Fix) 0:01:16.40

Junior men 11-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Faw 0:03:11.60 2 Phillip Steele 0:00:10.30 3 Palmer Metcalf 0:01:16.30 4 Aiden Loorham 0:01:41.20

Junior men 13-14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Bodycoat 0:02:48.90 2 David Dressler 0:00:06.40 3 Wyatt Freier 0:00:08.50 4 Andrew Wegiel 0:00:17.70 5 Owen Witcher 0:00:23.30 6 Michael Kane 0:00:23.50 7 Joshua Rogers 0:00:24.20 8 Noah Bell 0:00:29.50 9 Evan Picinotti 0:00:44.40 DNS Chase Willie DNS Clancy Loorham

Junior men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Fesperman 0:02:23.10 2 Shane Leslie 0:00:01.50 3 Charlie Harrison 0:00:11.60 4 Matthew Branney 0:00:13.80 5 Matthew Fitzgerald 6 Roy Benge 0:00:23.30 7 Brandon Coughlin 0:00:35.00 8 Luca Shaw 0:00:48.80 9 Eric Vest 0:02:47.50 DNS Tyler Krenek

Cat. 1 Men 19-24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dawson 0:02:31.80 2 Corey Zell 0:00:03.90 3 Joseph Crosby 0:00:04.00 4 Danny Cesare 0:00:07.10 5 Anthony Leonarduzzi 0:00:08.00 6 Mac Banner 0:00:09.70 7 Paul Mcsparin 0:00:11.10 8 Brandon Blakely 0:00:11.90 9 Craig Folsom 0:00:12.80 10 Robert Monjure 0:00:13.60 11 Andrew Slowey 0:00:15.80 12 Cameron Nyguist 0:00:17.10 13 Zach Ahleen 0:00:17.60 14 Joshua Nevelson 0:00:20.50 15 Hunter Budd 0:00:20.80 16 Gustan Zimmerman 0:00:21.60 17 Nathan Swartz 0:00:22.90 18 Gus Michaels 0:00:27.40 19 Ace Savarese 0:00:31.90 20 Brian White 0:00:34.10 21 Adam Delonais 0:00:34.30 22 Eddie Mazurski 0:00:39.10 23 Joshua Patton 0:00:49.30 24 Derek Maiden 0:02:35.30

Cat. 1 Men 25-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoff Ayr 0:02:35.90 2 Matt Henderson 0:00:02.50 3 David Medina 0:00:04.80 4 Willem Cooper 0:00:05.90 5 Steven Trottier 0:00:07.20 6 Daniel Ennis 0:00:08.10 7 Sean Gollub 0:00:16.80 8 Justin Steiner 0:00:19.90 9 Jesse Borror 0:00:20.80 10 Stephen Solt 0:00:21.20 11 Brandon Olson 0:00:24.40 12 Andrew Dean 0:00:26.20 13 Diego Ramirez 0:00:28.20 14 Josh Smith 0:00:30.60 15 Alex Ohman 0:00:31.60 16 Peter John Mihalick 0:00:32.30 DNS Justin Mchenry

Cat. 1 Men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Schueler 0:02:41.20 2 Jeremy Edge 0:00:06.30 3 Gary Bethea 0:00:06.50 4 Aaron Polly 0:00:09.20 5 John O'shura 0:00:11.90 6 Michael Clark 0:00:13.60 7 William Murray 0:00:16.10 8 Harley Addair 9 Eric Nicoletti 0:00:19.40 10 Brad Blackwell 0:00:21.20 11 John Fennell 0:01:36.30 DNS Jason Nixon

Cat. 1 Men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Hummel 0:02:43.70 2 Kyle Kutzler 0:00:03.30 3 Lane Boertmann 0:00:03.50 4 Kevin Addair 0:00:07.20 5 Coy Miller 0:00:08.10 6 Shawn Metcalf 0:00:10.20 7 David Bethea 0:00:12.90 8 Fred Heinly 0:00:14.90 9 Paul Chen 0:00:16.20 10 Ryan Cleek 0:00:41.80 DNS Geoff Flegal DNS John Haynes

Cat. 1 Men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Liebig 0:02:36.40 2 John Nicholson 0:00:09.90 3 Jerry (Butch) Greene Jr 0:00:18.20 4 Matthew Adams 0:00:21.70 5 Heath Boedeker 0:00:24.90 6 Ian Starr 0:00:25.50 7 Craig Jeffers 0:00:34.80 8 Mark Overby 0:00:35.10 9 Anthony Pajakinas 0:00:40.90 10 Michael Calhoun 0:00:43.70 11 Kurt Dressler 0:00:44.30 12 Ed Buchan 0:00:46.80 13 Derek Atkins 0:00:48.60 14 David Gray 0:01:20.70 15 Jerry Mailloux 0:03:01.30 DNS Todd Cholevik

Cat. 1 Men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 G John Leslie 0:03:03.50 2 Robert Safrit 0:00:02.40 3 Stefan Daney 0:00:05.90 4 Steven Brown 0:00:07.20 5 George Bodycoat 0:00:13.50 6 Joe Bell 0:00:20.00 DNS Frank Endreson

Cat. 1 Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Poore 0:03:34.20 2 Stefan Cihylik 0:00:09.30

Cat. 1 Junior men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Willie (Intense Cycles) 0:02:23.80 2 Cole Picchiottino 0:00:01.40 3 Cody Kelley 0:00:01.60 4 Ray Syron 0:00:04.50 5 Lucas Cowan 0:00:06.10 6 Jason Schroeder 7 Max Kaupas 0:00:06.70 8 Dylan Unger 0:00:07.20 9 Sam Skidmore 0:00:07.30 10 William O'brien 0:00:08.00 11 Luca Cometti 0:00:09.20 12 Ian Turner 0:00:12.40 13 Kyle Grau 0:00:14.50 14 Jonathan Allyn (Big Tree Cycling) 0:00:14.60 15 Ryan Walker 0:00:14.70 16 Conrad Culleney 0:00:15.50 17 Wiley Kaupas 0:00:18.20 18 Davis Nonno 0:00:18.40 19 Bas Van Steenbergen (Transition) 0:00:18.90 20 Oliver Vowel 0:00:19.50 21 John Duffy 0:00:25.50 22 Cody Smith 0:00:27.80

Junior women 10 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mckenna Merten 0:05:03.20

Cat. 1 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coleen Pacurariu 0:03:18.30 2 Caroline Westray 0:00:08.10 3 Heather Mcfadden 0:00:17.50 4 Eva Wilson 0:00:22.60 5 Corrine Miller 0:00:33.10 6 Kate Weisenfluh 0:00:33.80

Cat. 1 Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Cowell 0:03:37.50 2 Roxanne Canent 0:00:39.90

Cat. 1 Women 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellen Adams 0:03:53.90

Cat. 2 Junior men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryce Hermanussen 0:03:12.00 2 Sawyer Alix 0:00:01.00 3 Sam Redman 0:00:02.00 4 Josh Standish 0:00:05.00 5 Conner Linton 0:00:07.00 6 Nich Ifkovits 0:00:13.00 7 Nick Gray 0:00:15.00 8 Andrew Summers 0:00:17.00 9 Quinton Johnson 0:00:22.00 DNS Vecchione Dylan

Cat. 2 Men 19-24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jimmy Awad 0:02:54.00 2 Andrew Ingram 0:00:14.00 3 Rowan Bateman 0:00:19.00 4 James Guidry 0:00:21.00 5 Christopher Patino 0:00:22.00 6 Sam Cookson 0:00:36.00 7 Santiago Franco 0:00:56.00 8 Joe Craigle 0:01:13.00 DNS Michael Carswell

Cat. 2 Men 25-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Spierer 0:02:53.00 2 Nick Mileti 0:00:02.00 3 Ryan Dunn 0:00:04.00 4 Geoff Boone 0:00:13.00 5 Ian Lupo 0:00:14.00 6 Brandon Hopkins 0:00:22.00 7 Rj Harris 0:00:28.00 8 Zak Hinton 0:00:43.00 9 Bradley Smith 0:00:44.00

Cat. 2 Men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Skolnick 0:03:01.00 2 Justin Rush 0:00:07.00 3 Allen Weber 0:00:15.00 4 Zachary Slaybaugh 0:00:31.00 5 Adam Darling 0:00:33.00 6 Matt Trapnell 0:00:38.00 7 Nathan Wisch 0:00:40.00 8 Michael Lemon 0:00:43.00 9 Levi Thornton 0:00:51.00 10 Joaquin Canizales 0:01:07.00

Cat. 3 Men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fred Mudd 0:03:07.00 2 Tommy Francis 0:00:08.00 3 Charles Duckett 0:00:09.00 4 Reid Allred 0:00:17.00 5 Robert Pavsner 0:00:30.00 6 Brad Newby 0:00:31.00 7 Ritch Ricker 0:00:38.00 DNS Jason Hague

Cat. 2 Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamie Jones 0:03:06.00 2 James Crowley 0:00:01.00 3 Carlton Noles 0:00:07.00 4 Thomas Learman 5 Kristian Jackson 0:00:08.00 6 Sean Pepin 0:00:12.00 7 Steven Kaufman 0:00:15.00 8 Dan Linton 0:00:24.00 9 Matthew Herdklotz 0:00:25.00 10 Doug Tate 0:00:30.00 11 Mike Suddeth 0:00:38.00 12 Alfredo Carbonell 0:00:51.00 13 Jason Baker 0:01:00.00 14 Jose Olivas 0:01:34.00 15 Stephen Coleman DNS Todd Boucher

Cat. 2 Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clealan Watts 0:03:06.00 2 Michael Cobler 0:00:19.00 3 Alan Daum 0:00:47.00 4 Dan Allyn 0:00:55.00 5 Phil Marsh 0:01:05.00 6 Scott Branney 0:04:16.00 DNS Jay Stewart DNS Daniel Gore

Cat. 2 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team DNS Amanda Batty

Cat. 2 Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Jones 0:04:29.00 2 Jennel Santos 0:00:03.00

Cat. 3 Junior men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grayson Richey 0:03:14.00 2 Zach Miller 0:00:03.00 3 James Crowley 0:00:39.00 4 Zachary Hutelin 0:00:42.00 5 Trey Crowley 0:00:55.00 DNS Chris Frohsin

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cory Diamond 0:03:11.00 2 David Morgan 0:00:08.00 3 William Poehlman 0:00:14.00 4 Blake Bass 0:00:17.00 5 William Hinton 6 Andrew Bousquet 0:00:20.00 7 Adam Baird 0:00:23.00 8 Cody Dunn 0:00:25.00 9 Chad Mooris 0:00:32.00 10 Jacob Naylor 0:00:34.00 11 Matt Lin 0:00:49.00 12 James Burkhardt 0:01:00.00 13 Adam Schell 0:02:59.00 DNS Kevin Quillan

Cat. 3 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Alcisto 0:03:15.00 2 Eric Needham 0:00:06.00 3 David Petutsky 0:00:07.00 4 David Lamond 5 Chad Meyerhoefer 0:00:08.00 6 Bryan Morgan 0:00:16.00 7 Matthew Smirniotis 0:00:23.00 8 Ed Kulbis 0:00:26.00 9 Joseph Kreidler 0:00:43.00 10 Allan Rosenberg 0:01:33.00

Cat. 3 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Schmidt 0:03:03.00 2 Michael Ward 0:00:05.00 3 William Miller 0:00:07.00 4 Christopher Hunter 0:00:16.00 5 Michael Watson 0:00:18.00 6 Bob Dunlap 0:00:21.00 7 Bruce Lockhart 8 John Oconnor 9 Craig Kirkpatrick 0:00:26.00 10 Don Evers 0:00:43.00 11 Kreg Nederbrock 0:00:45.00 12 Samuel Jones 0:00:53.00 13 Ernest Davis 0:01:01.00 14 Frank Berry 0:01:13.00

Cat. 3 Junior women 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katherine Santos 0:04:50.00

Cat. 3 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team DNS Sandra Kofler