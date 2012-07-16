Haas wins Austrian downhill championship
Molcik earns women's title
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Haas (Aut)
|0:04:44.51
|2
|Markus Pekoll (Aut)
|0:00:00.09
|3
|Manuel Gruber (Aut)
|0:00:01.32
|4
|Matthias Stonig (Aut)
|0:00:02.04
|5
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut)
|0:00:03.88
|6
|David Trummer (Aut)
|0:00:05.36
|7
|Mario Sieder (Aut)
|0:00:07.17
|8
|Michael Staufer (Aut)
|0:00:11.71
|9
|Erich Wieland (Aut)
|0:00:14.58
|10
|Kevin Frisch (Aut)
|0:00:20.57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anita Molcik (Aut)
|0:05:31.45
|2
|Petra Bernhard (Aut)
|0:00:02.73
|3
|Elke Rabeder (Aut)
|0:00:33.77
|4
|Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut)
|0:00:57.74
|5
|Lisa Kreuzer (Aut)
|0:01:56.36
|6
|Tamara Maria Ulrich (Aut)
|0:02:02.69
