Haas wins Austrian downhill championship

Molcik earns women's title

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Haas (Aut)0:04:44.51
2Markus Pekoll (Aut)0:00:00.09
3Manuel Gruber (Aut)0:00:01.32
4Matthias Stonig (Aut)0:00:02.04
5Boris Tetzlaff (Aut)0:00:03.88
6David Trummer (Aut)0:00:05.36
7Mario Sieder (Aut)0:00:07.17
8Michael Staufer (Aut)0:00:11.71
9Erich Wieland (Aut)0:00:14.58
10Kevin Frisch (Aut)0:00:20.57

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anita Molcik (Aut)0:05:31.45
2Petra Bernhard (Aut)0:00:02.73
3Elke Rabeder (Aut)0:00:33.77
4Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut)0:00:57.74
5Lisa Kreuzer (Aut)0:01:56.36
6Tamara Maria Ulrich (Aut)0:02:02.69

