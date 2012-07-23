Killeen wins British cross country title
Harris earns women's championship
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Killeen
|1:43:08
|2
|David Fletcher
|0:03:22
|3
|Oliver Beckingsale
|0:03:51
|4
|Ian Field
|0:04:17
|5
|Adrian Lansley
|0:05:36
|6
|Gareth Montgomerie
|0:06:10
|7
|Hamish Batchelor
|0:06:34
|8
|Nicholas Craig
|0:07:04
|9
|Robert Wardell
|0:08:07
|10
|Paul Oldham
|0:08:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikki Harris
|1:44:41
|2
|Lee Craigie
|0:01:22
|3
|Melanie Alexander
|0:02:21
|4
|Jessica Roberts
|0:02:55
|5
|Gabriella Day
|0:05:37
|6
|Katy Simcock Middlehurst
|0:07:03
|7
|Joanne Clay
|0:09:39
|8
|Maxine Filby
|0:11:16
|9
|Sally Gabriel
|0:12:11
|10
|Rachel Fenton
|0:13:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenta Gallagher
|1:27:54
|2
|Grant Ferguson
|0:00:49
|3
|Steven James
|0:00:51
|4
|Sebastian Batchelor
|0:01:55
|5
|Lee Westwood
|0:05:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annabel Simpson
|1:27:46
|2
|Katy Winton
|0:03:53
|3
|Carla Haines
|0:05:19
|4
|Morven Brown
|0:09:53
|5
|Hollie Bettles
|0:14:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Stean
|1:13:40
|2
|Michael Thompson
|0:00:22
|3
|Alexander Welburn
|0:01:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bethany Crumpton
|1:05:33
|2
|Alice Barnes
|0:01:39
|3
|Rebecca Preece
|0:01:55
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy