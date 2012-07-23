Trending

Killeen wins British cross country title

Harris earns women's championship

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Killeen1:43:08
2David Fletcher0:03:22
3Oliver Beckingsale0:03:51
4Ian Field0:04:17
5Adrian Lansley0:05:36
6Gareth Montgomerie0:06:10
7Hamish Batchelor0:06:34
8Nicholas Craig0:07:04
9Robert Wardell0:08:07
10Paul Oldham0:08:13

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikki Harris1:44:41
2Lee Craigie0:01:22
3Melanie Alexander0:02:21
4Jessica Roberts0:02:55
5Gabriella Day0:05:37
6Katy Simcock Middlehurst0:07:03
7Joanne Clay0:09:39
8Maxine Filby0:11:16
9Sally Gabriel0:12:11
10Rachel Fenton0:13:25

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenta Gallagher1:27:54
2Grant Ferguson0:00:49
3Steven James0:00:51
4Sebastian Batchelor0:01:55
5Lee Westwood0:05:53

U23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annabel Simpson1:27:46
2Katy Winton0:03:53
3Carla Haines0:05:19
4Morven Brown0:09:53
5Hollie Bettles0:14:34

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Stean1:13:40
2Michael Thompson0:00:22
3Alexander Welburn0:01:03

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bethany Crumpton1:05:33
2Alice Barnes0:01:39
3Rebecca Preece0:01:55

