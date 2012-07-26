Rossi and Kanerva win Finnish cross country titles
Halme and Kansikas victorious in junior championship races
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jussi Rossi
|1:46:12
|2
|Valtteri Repo
|0:01:27
|3
|Sakari Lehtinen
|0:01:54
|4
|Olli Miettinen
|0:02:29
|5
|Mikko Sakala
|0:04:05
|6
|Juha Kangaskokko
|0:05:54
|7
|Pekka Jääskeläinen
|0:07:42
|8
|Ville Toivonen
|0:08:02
|9
|Juha Vahametsa
|0:08:42
|10
|Aleksi Taiponen
|0:12:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Noora Kanerva
|1:28:21
|2
|Sini Alusniemi
|3
|Piia Nieminen
|0:06:12
|4
|Maija Rossi
|0:09:27
|5
|Nina Löfhjelm
|0:16:00
|6
|Heli Ovaska
|0:21:06
|7
|Suvi Perala
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sasu Halme
|1:22:51
|2
|Matias Koskinen
|0:03:09
|3
|Ville Huikuri
|0:08:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasmin Kansikas
|0:59:54
|2
|Eveliina Sarismala
|0:09:24
|3
|Veera Väkevä
|0:09:25
