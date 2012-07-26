Trending

Rossi and Kanerva win Finnish cross country titles

Halme and Kansikas victorious in junior championship races

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jussi Rossi1:46:12
2Valtteri Repo0:01:27
3Sakari Lehtinen0:01:54
4Olli Miettinen0:02:29
5Mikko Sakala0:04:05
6Juha Kangaskokko0:05:54
7Pekka Jääskeläinen0:07:42
8Ville Toivonen0:08:02
9Juha Vahametsa0:08:42
10Aleksi Taiponen0:12:18

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Noora Kanerva1:28:21
2Sini Alusniemi
3Piia Nieminen0:06:12
4Maija Rossi0:09:27
5Nina Löfhjelm0:16:00
6Heli Ovaska0:21:06
7Suvi Perala

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sasu Halme1:22:51
2Matias Koskinen0:03:09
3Ville Huikuri0:08:34

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Kansikas0:59:54
2Eveliina Sarismala0:09:24
3Veera Väkevä0:09:25

