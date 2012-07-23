Pauwels wins Belgian cross country title
Michiels races to women's title
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Pauwels
|1:29:25
|2
|Kevin Van Hoovels
|0:00:01
|3
|Sebastien Carabin
|0:00:07
|4
|Joris Massaer
|0:02:57
|5
|Jimmy Tielens
|0:03:28
|6
|Robby De Bock
|0:05:27
|7
|Tim Wynants
|0:05:44
|8
|Davy Huygens
|0:06:29
|9
|Sander Elen
|0:07:13
|10
|Maarten Wauters
|0:07:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Githa Michiels
|1:24:50
|2
|Sanne Cant
|0:05:15
|3
|Kristien Nelen
|0:08:06
|4
|Petra Mermans
|0:14:36
|5
|Alexandra Marchal
|6
|Steffi Derveaux
|7
|Marlies Beckers
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Luyten
|1:29:28
|2
|Ruben Scheire
|0:02:07
|3
|Didier Bats
|0:03:16
|4
|Jens Schuermans
|0:04:11
|5
|Fabrice Mels
|0:05:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Panhuyzen
|1:11:36
|2
|Daan Soete
|0:00:39
|3
|Quinten Hermans
|0:01:16
