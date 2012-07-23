Trending

Pauwels wins Belgian cross country title

Michiels races to women's title

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Pauwels1:29:25
2Kevin Van Hoovels0:00:01
3Sebastien Carabin0:00:07
4Joris Massaer0:02:57
5Jimmy Tielens0:03:28
6Robby De Bock0:05:27
7Tim Wynants0:05:44
8Davy Huygens0:06:29
9Sander Elen0:07:13
10Maarten Wauters0:07:15

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Githa Michiels1:24:50
2Sanne Cant0:05:15
3Kristien Nelen0:08:06
4Petra Mermans0:14:36
5Alexandra Marchal
6Steffi Derveaux
7Marlies Beckers

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Luyten1:29:28
2Ruben Scheire0:02:07
3Didier Bats0:03:16
4Jens Schuermans0:04:11
5Fabrice Mels0:05:09

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Panhuyzen1:11:36
2Daan Soete0:00:39
3Quinten Hermans0:01:16

