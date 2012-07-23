Trending

Kalentieva wins Russian cross country title

Gogolev races to men's championship

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Gogolev1:33:41
2Ivan Seledkov0:00:05
3Maxim Gogolev0:01:36
4Dmitry Medvedev0:02:45
5Artem Orlov0:02:51
6Evgeniy Pechenin0:06:13
7Alexander Lomakin0:08:54
8Evgeniy Gavrilov
9Sergey Nikolaev
10Denis Kabanen

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Irina Kalentieva1:20:31
2Vera Andreeva0:00:22
3Elena Gogoleva0:03:28
4Anna Konovalova0:04:11
5Oksana Rybakova0:07:25
6Ekaterina Anoshina0:08:43
7Nadezhda Kachuschkina0:09:22
8Ekaterina Malomoura0:09:29
9Kseniya Kirillova0:10:14
10Lia Rizaeva0:14:27

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Priadein1:19:32
2Timofei Ivanov0:02:29
3Egor Kropachev0:06:52
4Stepan Stepanov0:06:59
5Anatoliy Gavrilov0:10:03

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lomilov1:08:23
2Roman Vladykin0:00:26
3Ruslan Boredskiy0:01:46

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guzel Akhmadullina1:01:16
2Nadezhda Antonova0:00:27
3Marina Filippova0:01:55

