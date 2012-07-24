Benko wins Hungarian women's cross country championship
Parti earns men's title
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|András Parti (Euroone-Waberers-Cube Pro MTB Team)
|1:30:33
|2
|Zsolt Juhász (Euroone-Waberers-Cube Pro MTB Team)
|0:02:10
|3
|Márton Blazsó (VKE-NELSON)
|0:04:40
|4
|András Szatmáry (Euroone-Waberers-Cube Pro MTB Team)
|0:06:29
|5
|Gábor Bogár (Euroone-Waberers-Cube Pro MTB Team)
|0:09:44
|6
|Márk Csielka (Euroone-Waberers-Cube Pro MTB Team)
|0:10:51
|7
|Róbert Süle (KTM - DigitalJet)
|0:15:45
|8
|Péter Fenyvesi (Bringabanda SC)
|0:17:46
|-1lap
|Gergo Meggyesi (PCCC)
|-1lap
|Tamás Szécsi (Bringabanda SC)
|-1lap
|Attila Béla (LTV Merida Racing)
|-1lap
|Attila Vilmos Horváth (Cube-Csömör)
|-1lap
|Zoltán Hegedus (Cube-Csömör)
|-1lap
|Zsolt Farkas (Bringabanda SC)
|-1lap
|Gergely Bori (KTM - DigitalJet)
|-2laps
|Máté Kispál (Salgótarjáni HKE)
|DNF
|Szilárd Buruczki (Merida Kobánya TC)
|DNF
|János Gábor Panyi (Meditech SC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Barbara Benkó (Focus-MIG Team)
|1:16:21
|2
|Eszter Dósa (Vitalitas SE)
|0:02:34
|3
|Gabriella Módos (Merida Maraton Team-CST)
|0:06:24
|4
|Evelin Perlaky (Veres Ördögök SE)
|0:15:57
|5
|Krisztina Babits
|0:20:13
|6
|Zsófia Kéri (LTV Merida Racing)
|0:23:27
|7
|Katalin Rácz (Bringabanda SC)
|0:27:34
