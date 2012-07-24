Trending

Benko wins Hungarian women's cross country championship

Parti earns men's title

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1András Parti (Euroone-Waberers-Cube Pro MTB Team)1:30:33
2Zsolt Juhász (Euroone-Waberers-Cube Pro MTB Team)0:02:10
3Márton Blazsó (VKE-NELSON)0:04:40
4András Szatmáry (Euroone-Waberers-Cube Pro MTB Team)0:06:29
5Gábor Bogár (Euroone-Waberers-Cube Pro MTB Team)0:09:44
6Márk Csielka (Euroone-Waberers-Cube Pro MTB Team)0:10:51
7Róbert Süle (KTM - DigitalJet)0:15:45
8Péter Fenyvesi (Bringabanda SC)0:17:46
-1lapGergo Meggyesi (PCCC)
-1lapTamás Szécsi (Bringabanda SC)
-1lapAttila Béla (LTV Merida Racing)
-1lapAttila Vilmos Horváth (Cube-Csömör)
-1lapZoltán Hegedus (Cube-Csömör)
-1lapZsolt Farkas (Bringabanda SC)
-1lapGergely Bori (KTM - DigitalJet)
-2lapsMáté Kispál (Salgótarjáni HKE)
DNFSzilárd Buruczki (Merida Kobánya TC)
DNFJános Gábor Panyi (Meditech SC)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barbara Benkó (Focus-MIG Team)1:16:21
2Eszter Dósa (Vitalitas SE)0:02:34
3Gabriella Módos (Merida Maraton Team-CST)0:06:24
4Evelin Perlaky (Veres Ördögök SE)0:15:57
5Krisztina Babits0:20:13
6Zsófia Kéri (LTV Merida Racing)0:23:27
7Katalin Rácz (Bringabanda SC)0:27:34

