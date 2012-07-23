Trending

Gehbauer wins Austrian cross country

Mitterbauer races to women's championship

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Gehbauer1:31:21
2Hannes Metzler0:00:11
3Karl Markt0:02:22
4Uwe Hochenwarter0:05:24
5Manuel Pliem0:14:35
6Simon Seehofer0:17:11
7Christoph Plank0:08:52

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Mitterbauer1:29:30
2Christina Kollmann0:01:29
3Elisabeth Unterbuchschachner0:05:43
4Viktoria Zeller0:08:23
5Theresia Kellermayr0:10:49
6Tina Kindlhofer0:15:08
7Rosemarie Steinreiber0:28:41
8Irina Krenn

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregor Raggl1:38:26
2Markus Preiss0:02:20
3Hermann Pernsteiner0:03:37
4Christoph Mick0:08:43
5Matthias Grick0:10:59

