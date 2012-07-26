Trending

Stevkova wins Slovakian cross country title

Lami races to men's championship victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Lami1:36:17
2Martin Haring0:01:22
3Milan Barenyi0:04:09
4Frantisek Lami0:06:36
5Lukáš Batora0:10:18
6Martin Skopek0:12:19
7Daniel Hula0:12:46
8Jozef Palcak0:13:33
9Dominik Turan0:15:07
10Jozef Bebcak0:16:31

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janka Stevkova1:34:29
2Michaela Malarikova0:21:32
3Elena Ondasova
4Martina Sichtova
5Kristína Lapinová
6Lívia Hanesová
7Natalia Birova
8Michaela Rabatinova

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ondrej Glajza1:14:11
2Matej Fackovec0:00:11
3Simon Vozar0:02:13

