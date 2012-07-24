Turk wins Croatian cross country championship
Kiršic victorious in women's championship
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filip Turk (BBK Šišmiš)
|1:29:09
|2
|Ðani Simcic (BGK Tuškanac)
|0:00:01
|3
|Sanjin Sirotic (BGK Tuškanac)
|0:03:13
|4
|Pavao Roset (BK Kalorija)
|0:03:50
|5
|Josip Domjancic (KK Jastrebarsko)
|0:04:22
|6
|Saša Vidovic (BK Buzet)
|0:04:26
|7
|Matej Skuzin (Luks racing team)
|0:09:49
|8
|Tomislav Katalenic (KK Jastrebarsko)
|0:10:49
|9
|Tomislav Nemet (BK Maraton team)
|0:13:40
|10
|Velimir Kokot (KK Jastrebarsko)
|0:15:52
|11
|Tomislav Horvat (BBK Požega)
|0:20:07
|-1lap
|Darko Krivanj (BK Kalorija)
|-1lap
|Zoran Zagorec (BK Ciklus)
|-1lap
|Tomislav Filipcic (BK Ciklus)
|-1lap
|Saša Pocuca (BK Ciklus)
|-2laps
|Nenad Ljubicic (KBBXS Adrenalina)
|-4laps
|Petar Vukovic (BK Buzet)
|-4laps
|Tomislav Loncar (KK Jastrebarsko)
|DNFs
|Robi Šujevic (Team Protek)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Kiršic (BGK Tuškanac)
|1:12:06
|2
|Gorana Težak (KBBXS Adrenalina)
|0:06:17
|3
|Antonela Ferencic (Meridiana Kamen team)
|0:07:48
|4
|Dea Pavicic (Luks racing team)
|0:20:26
|5
|Martina Ilijanic (KK Jastrebarsko)
|0:26:10
|-2laps
|Ana Turk (BBK Šišmiš)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Rigo (BGK Tuškanac)
|1:22:27
|2
|Alen Tomašev (BK Opatija 2010)
|0:02:48
|3
|Silvije Tomac (BK Ciklus)
|0:03:16
|4
|Miroslav Racki (KK Jastrebarsko)
|0:07:03
|5
|Antonio Rusan (Luks racing team)
|0:07:10
|6
|Dražen Bertic (BGK Tuškanac)
|0:08:23
|7
|Krešimir Banovic (Luks racing team)
|0:09:48
|8
|Mateo Verhas (BBK Požega)
|0:12:16
|9
|Marko Radoš (Luks racing team)
|0:18:56
|10
|Valentino Mišic (BK Mura Avantura)
|0:21:35
|-1lap
|Josip Resman (KK Jastrebarsko)
|-1lap
|Dario Juran (BK Ludbreg)
