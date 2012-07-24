Trending

Turk wins Croatian cross country championship

Kiršic victorious in women's championship

Full Results

Elite & U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filip Turk (BBK Šišmiš)1:29:09
2Ðani Simcic (BGK Tuškanac)0:00:01
3Sanjin Sirotic (BGK Tuškanac)0:03:13
4Pavao Roset (BK Kalorija)0:03:50
5Josip Domjancic (KK Jastrebarsko)0:04:22
6Saša Vidovic (BK Buzet)0:04:26
7Matej Skuzin (Luks racing team)0:09:49
8Tomislav Katalenic (KK Jastrebarsko)0:10:49
9Tomislav Nemet (BK Maraton team)0:13:40
10Velimir Kokot (KK Jastrebarsko)0:15:52
11Tomislav Horvat (BBK Požega)0:20:07
-1lapDarko Krivanj (BK Kalorija)
-1lapZoran Zagorec (BK Ciklus)
-1lapTomislav Filipcic (BK Ciklus)
-1lapSaša Pocuca (BK Ciklus)
-2lapsNenad Ljubicic (KBBXS Adrenalina)
-4lapsPetar Vukovic (BK Buzet)
-4lapsTomislav Loncar (KK Jastrebarsko)
DNFsRobi Šujevic (Team Protek)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Kiršic (BGK Tuškanac)1:12:06
2Gorana Težak (KBBXS Adrenalina)0:06:17
3Antonela Ferencic (Meridiana Kamen team)0:07:48
4Dea Pavicic (Luks racing team)0:20:26
5Martina Ilijanic (KK Jastrebarsko)0:26:10
-2lapsAna Turk (BBK Šišmiš)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Rigo (BGK Tuškanac)1:22:27
2Alen Tomašev (BK Opatija 2010)0:02:48
3Silvije Tomac (BK Ciklus)0:03:16
4Miroslav Racki (KK Jastrebarsko)0:07:03
5Antonio Rusan (Luks racing team)0:07:10
6Dražen Bertic (BGK Tuškanac)0:08:23
7Krešimir Banovic (Luks racing team)0:09:48
8Mateo Verhas (BBK Požega)0:12:16
9Marko Radoš (Luks racing team)0:18:56
10Valentino Mišic (BK Mura Avantura)0:21:35
-1lapJosip Resman (KK Jastrebarsko)
-1lapDario Juran (BK Ludbreg)

Latest on Cyclingnews