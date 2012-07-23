Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden Brown0:02:29.80
2Stefan Garlicki0:00:03.19
3Brad Purchase0:00:10.31
4David Hogan0:00:10.44
5Kelvin Purchase0:00:11.26
6Andries Van Schalkwyk0:00:11.69
7Ryan Frerichs0:00:14.87
8Ian Duxbury0:00:19.20
9Wesley Auths0:00:25.10
10Alasdair Fey0:00:28.90
11Everd Vermeuien0:00:30.84
12Dustin Rudman0:00:33.40
13Joshua Liebenberg0:00:33.78
14Shane Botha0:00:58.45
DNFDuran Van Eeden

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nadia Botha0:04:22.86
DNFSaffron Vosloo

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiaan Odendaal0:02:28.52
2Shane Martin0:00:12.69
3Michael Reid0:00:17.69
4Kyle Davids0:00:21.90
5Louis Smith0:00:22.38
6Jean-Pierre Du Plessis0:00:26.37
7David Blackman0:01:03.44
8Samuel Bull0:04:24.38

