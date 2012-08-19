Trending

Pever wins Swiss downhill championship

Ruchti descends to women's title

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Peyer (Swi)0:04:03.31
2Ludovic May (Swi)0:00:01.09
3Lutz Weber (Swi)0:00:02.48
4Claudio Caluori (Swi)0:00:04.23
5Martin Frei (Swi)0:00:06.27
6Samuel Zbinden (Swi)0:00:06.99
7Fabian Bieli (Swi)0:00:07.70
8Nils Correvon (Swi)
9Billy Caroli (Swi)0:00:09.38
10Ian Schaad (Swi)0:00:09.64

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miriam Ruchti (Swi)0:04:43.59
2Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)0:00:12.91
3Alba Wunderlin (Swi)0:00:23.85
4Noemi Derron (Swi)0:00:34.20
5Anita Gehrig (Swi)0:00:38.01
6Nicole Zürcher (Swi)0:00:38.82
7Yvonne Birker (Swi)0:00:51.11
8Sarah Hänggi (Swi)0:00:57.34
9Linda Morgenthaler (Swi)0:01:02.48

