Types of road bike: Your drop-bar options unpacked

By
published

All the different categories of road bikes explained

Wind Tunnel superbike test
(Image credit: Sam Gupta)

What is a road bike? Well, that’s a bit trickier to pin down than you might think. At first glance, you’d probably picture a bike with skinny tyres and drop handlebars riding along smooth roads. While this is largely accurate, most road bikes do have drop bars, there are plenty of exceptions. 

Take time trial bikes, for instance. They’re built for speed, aerodynamics, and efficiency, but they still fall under the road bike category. Then, you have flat-bar road bikes, which blur the lines even more, but the truth is many flat-bar bikes designed for road riding often get categorized as hybrid bikes.

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 