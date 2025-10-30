How to watch cyclocross: Live streams, TV channels and schedule for series races and championships in the 2025-26 season

Road racing might be finished for the year but the 2025-26 cyclocross season is already providing all the muddy thrills we could want, and Cyclingnews is here with all the broadcast information so you can watch every race that will be broadcast.

This season, there are four big competitions to follow, with the Belgium- and Netherlands-based Superprestige, X2O Trofee and Exact Cross series joined by the UCI World Cup.

The crowning point of the season, however, are the UCI Cyclocross World Championships, which take place in Hulst, Netherlands, from January 30-February 1, 2026.

Cyclocross stalwarts such as Michael Vanthourenhout, Toon Aerts and Lars van der Haar have already been hard at it in October, while the women's world champion Fem van Empel has already raced and won.

As more road stars such as Van Empel enter the fray, the star quality and excitement will only ramp up as we head deeper into the winter. Lucinda Brand, Marianne Vos, Thibau Nys and former world champion Tom Pidcock are other big road names set to light up the cyclocross season.

But of course the fever pitch will be reached when Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert collide and renew their epic rivalry.

Without further ado, here's our guide on how to watch cyclocross online, on TV and from anywhere in the world.

What cyclocross races are on TV this week?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Race Date UK Stream US Stream Canada stream Free stream Koppenbergcross

X2O Trofee, Oudenaarde

November 1, 2025 Discovery+ HBO Max FloBikes Sporza (Belgium) Rapencross

X2O Trofee, Lokeren

November 2, 2025 Discovery+ HBO Max FloBikes Sporza (Belgium)

Cyclocross free streams

Good news for cycling fans: you can watch cyclocross for free, in many parts of the world.

The sport's governing body, the UCI hosts free streams for the UCI World Cup series and UCI World Championships on its own UCI YouTube channel. Coverage is, however, geo-restricted, and is only available in countries where a TV deal hasn't been struck with an external broadcaster.

Geo-restrictions vary by event, but fans in the UK and Ireland will always be blocked from the feed given Eurosport and Discovery+ show all World Cup and World Championship races. The feed is, however, sometimes freely available in the US, Canada, and Australia.

Given cyclocross' strong roots in Belgium, races from all the series are regularly shown by the free-to-air public broadcasters – VRT / Sporza in the Flemish-speaking north and RTBF in the French-speaking south. The Superprestige, X2O Trofee, and Exact Cross series are all covered. Likewise, over the border the Dutch public broadcaster NOS often has free live streams on its platform, NPO Start.

Coverage varies by event, but we'll keep you up to date throughout the cyclocross season with our dedicated How To Watch pages for all the big races.

Away from home? You can still access your usual streams, by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch cyclocross from anywhere

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted. But that doesn't mean you can't watch the races.

In this case, a VPN will come in handy. A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – allows your computer to pretend it's in a different country, letting you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar recommend using a VPN for streaming as well as enhanced cyber-security – they know a thing or two about VPNs and right now they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market.

Watch cyclocross live streams in the US

Cyclocross coverage in the US is a little patchy, with coverage split between FloBikes and HBO Max for the European races. The Pan-American Cyclocross Championships will be in Washington, DC on November 8, with free streaming available at www.cyclocrosstv.com.

FloBikes is a cycling-specific streaming platform that offers cyclocross action from various series, including the World Cups. However, its schedule does not cover the entire series, and is prone to changes, so it's worth keeping an eye on what they have coming up. A subscription to FloBikes will set you back $149.99 for the year or $29.99 on a monthly basis.

HBO Max, meanwhile, is the US-based streaming platform owned by Warner Bros. Discovery that covers the largest chunk of cycling for fans in the States. That includes some cyclocross coverage across the Superprestige, Exact Cross, and X2O Trofee series, but does not include the UCI World Cup series or the UCI World Championships. To watch live cycling you'll need the HBO Max 'standard' plan, which now costs $18.49 per month.

You could find the top-level action for free, with the UCI YouTube cyclocross World Cup free live stream not always geo-restricted in the US.

Watch cyclocross in Canada

FloBikes also operates in Canada and will be carrying much of the coverage they offer in the US, and more. Check their schedule for the latest up-to-date information.

A FloBikes subscription will set you back CAN$203.88 for the year or CAN$39.99 on a monthly basis.

Some UCI World Cup events will also be aired in Canada for free on the UCI Youtube page.

Watch cyclocross live streams in the UK & Ireland

TNT Sports and Discovery+ bill themselves as the 'home of cycling' in the UK and they once again have a packed programme for the 2025-2026 cyclocross season. You can watch all the UCI World Cup rounds, the UCI World Championships, and action from the Superprestige, X2O Trofee, and Exact Cross series, as well.

Not all the action will make it to TNT Sports' TV channels for linear viewers, but Discovery+ is the online streaming platform, where you'll find all the cyclocross racing more consistently available. Since last spring, a subscription to Discovery+ that includes cycling costs £30.99 per month.

Fans in the UK will find themselves locked out of the UCI's free streams, as outlined above. If you're a Discovery+ subscriber wanting to get your coverage outside the UK, or you're visiting the UK and want your usual UCI YouTube feed, in both cases you'd need a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch cyclocross around the world

For Belgian commentary and coverage of all of the top cyclocross series from the country that knows cyclocross best, head to Sporza or RTBF – for free. Just over in the Netherlands, it's on NOS.

Eurosport doesn't exist in the UK anymore but it does in most of Europe. Somewhat confusingly, you get this in two different places depending on where you are, so for some countries it's Discovery+ and in others it's Max.

It's the World Cup that attracts the biggest range of international broadcasters, and you'll find most races on RAI in Italy, TV2 in Denmark, J Sports in Japan, Astro in Malaysia, STVR in Slovakia, and CT Sport in the Czech Republic.

For a full list of international broadcasters for the World Cup events, the UCI publishes a list each round on the UCI website.

Don't forget, the cyclocross is available totally for free in the countries that don't have a broadcaster, hosted on the UCI YouTube channel. And don't forget, you can tune in from anywhere if you're on the move, by using a VPN.

2025-26 cyclocross schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Series Location November 1 X2O Trofee Oudenaarde - Koppenbergcross November 2 X2O Trofee Lokeren - Rapencross November 8 Pan-American Cyclocross Championships Washington, DC November 9 UEC European Championships Middelkerke November 11 Superprestige Niel - Jaarmarktcross November 15 Superprestige Merksplas November 16 X2O Trofee Hamme - Flandriencross November 23 UCI World Cup Tabor November 30 UCI World Cup Flamanville December 7 UCI World Cup Terralba December 13 Exact Cross Kortrijk - Leiecross December 13-14 USA National Championships Fayetteville, Arkansas December 14 UCI World Cup Namur December 20 UCI World Cup Antwerpen December 21 UCI World Cup Koksijde December 22 X2O Trofee Hofstade - Plagecross December 23 Superprestige Heusden-Zolder December 26 UCI World Cup Gavere December 28 UCI World Cup Dendermonde December 29 X2O Trofee Loenhout - Azencross December 30 Superprestige Diegem January 1 X2O Trofee Baal - GP Sven Nys January 2 Exact Cross Mol - Zilvermeercross January 3 X2O Trofee Koksijde January 3 Superprestige Gullegem January 4 UCI World Cup Zonhoven January 10-11 National Championships Bel, Ned, Fra, Ita, GBr, Esp January 18 UCI World Cup Benidorm January 24 UCI World Cup Maasmechelen January 25 UCI World Cup Hoogerheide January 30-February 1 UCI World Championships Hulst February 4 Exact Cross Maldegem - Parkcross February 7 Superprestige Middelkerke - Noordzeecross February 8 X2O Trofee Lille - Krawatencross February 14 Exact Cross Sint-Niklaas - Waaslandcross February 15 X2O Trofee Brussels