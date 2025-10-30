How to watch cyclocross: Live streams, TV channels and schedule for series races and championships in the 2025-26 season
Watch all the action from the UCI World Cup, Superprestige, X2O Trofee and Exact Cross competitions
Road racing might be finished for the year but the 2025-26 cyclocross season is already providing all the muddy thrills we could want, and Cyclingnews is here with all the broadcast information so you can watch every race that will be broadcast.
This season, there are four big competitions to follow, with the Belgium- and Netherlands-based Superprestige, X2O Trofee and Exact Cross series joined by the UCI World Cup.
► Free streams: UCI YouTube, Sporza, VRT Max, RTBF
► North America: FloBikes, HBO Max (US)
► UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+
The crowning point of the season, however, are the UCI Cyclocross World Championships, which take place in Hulst, Netherlands, from January 30-February 1, 2026.
Cyclocross stalwarts such as Michael Vanthourenhout, Toon Aerts and Lars van der Haar have already been hard at it in October, while the women's world champion Fem van Empel has already raced and won.
As more road stars such as Van Empel enter the fray, the star quality and excitement will only ramp up as we head deeper into the winter. Lucinda Brand, Marianne Vos, Thibau Nys and former world champion Tom Pidcock are other big road names set to light up the cyclocross season.
But of course the fever pitch will be reached when Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert collide and renew their epic rivalry.
Without further ado, here's our guide on how to watch cyclocross online, on TV and from anywhere in the world.
What cyclocross races are on TV this week?
Race
Date
UK Stream
US Stream
Canada stream
Free stream
Koppenbergcross
November 1, 2025
Discovery+
HBO Max
FloBikes
Sporza (Belgium)
Rapencross
November 2, 2025
Discovery+
HBO Max
FloBikes
Sporza (Belgium)
Cyclocross free streams
Good news for cycling fans: you can watch cyclocross for free, in many parts of the world.
The sport's governing body, the UCI hosts free streams for the UCI World Cup series and UCI World Championships on its own UCI YouTube channel. Coverage is, however, geo-restricted, and is only available in countries where a TV deal hasn't been struck with an external broadcaster.
Geo-restrictions vary by event, but fans in the UK and Ireland will always be blocked from the feed given Eurosport and Discovery+ show all World Cup and World Championship races. The feed is, however, sometimes freely available in the US, Canada, and Australia.
Given cyclocross' strong roots in Belgium, races from all the series are regularly shown by the free-to-air public broadcasters – VRT / Sporza in the Flemish-speaking north and RTBF in the French-speaking south. The Superprestige, X2O Trofee, and Exact Cross series are all covered. Likewise, over the border the Dutch public broadcaster NOS often has free live streams on its platform, NPO Start.
Coverage varies by event, but we'll keep you up to date throughout the cyclocross season with our dedicated How To Watch pages for all the big races.
Away from home? You can still access your usual streams, by using a VPN – more on that below.
Watch cyclocross from anywhere
If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted. But that doesn't mean you can't watch the races.
In this case, a VPN will come in handy. A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – allows your computer to pretend it's in a different country, letting you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.
Watch cyclocross live streams in the US
Cyclocross coverage in the US is a little patchy, with coverage split between FloBikes and HBO Max for the European races. The Pan-American Cyclocross Championships will be in Washington, DC on November 8, with free streaming available at www.cyclocrosstv.com.
FloBikes is a cycling-specific streaming platform that offers cyclocross action from various series, including the World Cups. However, its schedule does not cover the entire series, and is prone to changes, so it's worth keeping an eye on what they have coming up. A subscription to FloBikes will set you back $149.99 for the year or $29.99 on a monthly basis.
HBO Max, meanwhile, is the US-based streaming platform owned by Warner Bros. Discovery that covers the largest chunk of cycling for fans in the States. That includes some cyclocross coverage across the Superprestige, Exact Cross, and X2O Trofee series, but does not include the UCI World Cup series or the UCI World Championships. To watch live cycling you'll need the HBO Max 'standard' plan, which now costs $18.49 per month.
You could find the top-level action for free, with the UCI YouTube cyclocross World Cup free live stream not always geo-restricted in the US.
Watch cyclocross in Canada
FloBikes also operates in Canada and will be carrying much of the coverage they offer in the US, and more. Check their schedule for the latest up-to-date information.
A FloBikes subscription will set you back CAN$203.88 for the year or CAN$39.99 on a monthly basis.
Some UCI World Cup events will also be aired in Canada for free on the UCI Youtube page.
Watch cyclocross live streams in the UK & Ireland
TNT Sports and Discovery+ bill themselves as the 'home of cycling' in the UK and they once again have a packed programme for the 2025-2026 cyclocross season. You can watch all the UCI World Cup rounds, the UCI World Championships, and action from the Superprestige, X2O Trofee, and Exact Cross series, as well.
Not all the action will make it to TNT Sports' TV channels for linear viewers, but Discovery+ is the online streaming platform, where you'll find all the cyclocross racing more consistently available. Since last spring, a subscription to Discovery+ that includes cycling costs £30.99 per month.
Fans in the UK will find themselves locked out of the UCI's free streams, as outlined above. If you're a Discovery+ subscriber wanting to get your coverage outside the UK, or you're visiting the UK and want your usual UCI YouTube feed, in both cases you'd need a VPN, such as NordVPN.
Watch cyclocross around the world
For Belgian commentary and coverage of all of the top cyclocross series from the country that knows cyclocross best, head to Sporza or RTBF – for free. Just over in the Netherlands, it's on NOS.
Eurosport doesn't exist in the UK anymore but it does in most of Europe. Somewhat confusingly, you get this in two different places depending on where you are, so for some countries it's Discovery+ and in others it's Max.
It's the World Cup that attracts the biggest range of international broadcasters, and you'll find most races on RAI in Italy, TV2 in Denmark, J Sports in Japan, Astro in Malaysia, STVR in Slovakia, and CT Sport in the Czech Republic.
For a full list of international broadcasters for the World Cup events, the UCI publishes a list each round on the UCI website.
Don't forget, the cyclocross is available totally for free in the countries that don't have a broadcaster, hosted on the UCI YouTube channel. And don't forget, you can tune in from anywhere if you're on the move, by using a VPN.
2025-26 cyclocross schedule
Date
Series
Location
November 1
X2O Trofee
Oudenaarde - Koppenbergcross
November 2
X2O Trofee
Lokeren - Rapencross
November 8
Pan-American Cyclocross Championships
Washington, DC
November 9
UEC European Championships
Middelkerke
November 11
Superprestige
Niel - Jaarmarktcross
November 15
Superprestige
Merksplas
November 16
X2O Trofee
Hamme - Flandriencross
November 23
UCI World Cup
Tabor
November 30
UCI World Cup
Flamanville
December 7
UCI World Cup
Terralba
December 13
Exact Cross
Kortrijk - Leiecross
December 13-14
USA National Championships
Fayetteville, Arkansas
December 14
UCI World Cup
Namur
December 20
UCI World Cup
Antwerpen
December 21
UCI World Cup
Koksijde
December 22
X2O Trofee
Hofstade - Plagecross
December 23
Superprestige
Heusden-Zolder
December 26
UCI World Cup
Gavere
December 28
UCI World Cup
Dendermonde
December 29
X2O Trofee
Loenhout - Azencross
December 30
Superprestige
Diegem
January 1
X2O Trofee
Baal - GP Sven Nys
January 2
Exact Cross
Mol - Zilvermeercross
January 3
X2O Trofee
Koksijde
January 3
Superprestige
Gullegem
January 4
UCI World Cup
Zonhoven
January 10-11
National Championships
Bel, Ned, Fra, Ita, GBr, Esp
January 18
UCI World Cup
Benidorm
January 24
UCI World Cup
Maasmechelen
January 25
UCI World Cup
Hoogerheide
January 30-February 1
UCI World Championships
Hulst
February 4
Exact Cross
Maldegem - Parkcross
February 7
Superprestige
Middelkerke - Noordzeecross
February 8
X2O Trofee
Lille - Krawatencross
February 14
Exact Cross
Sint-Niklaas - Waaslandcross
February 15
X2O Trofee
Brussels
