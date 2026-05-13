Cat Ferguson blasts from small group for victory at Navarra Women's Elite Classic

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Ruby Roseman-Gannon and Fiona Mangan round out podium in Pamplona

PAMPLONA, SPAIN - MAY 13: Cat Ferguson of Great Britain and Team Movistar celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 6th Navarra Women&amp;apos;s Elite Classic 2026 a 133.4km one day race from Pamplona to Pamplona on May 13, 2026 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Navarra Women's Elite Classic: Cat Ferguson of Movistar sprints to victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Cat Ferguson (Movistar) dominated in a small bunch sprint to win the Navarra Women's Elite Classic in Pamplona on Wednesday.

The British rider out-sprinted Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv-Alula-Jayco) and Fiona Mangan (Mayenne Monbana My Pie) at the end of the 133.4 kilometre race.

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