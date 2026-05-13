Cat Ferguson blasts from small group for victory at Navarra Women's Elite Classic

Cat Ferguson (Movistar) dominated in a small bunch sprint to win the Navarra Women's Elite Classic in Pamplona on Wednesday.

The British rider out-sprinted Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv-Alula-Jayco) and Fiona Mangan (Mayenne Monbana My Pie) at the end of the 133.4 kilometre race.

Two late climbs, the Muro de Obanos with 40km to go and Muro de Tirapu with 29km remaining decimated the day's six-rider breakaway, leaving only Nadia Gontova (Liv-Alula-Jayco) ahead of the reduced peloton.

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Gontova was chased by Liane Lippert (Movistar) over the final series of climbs but with 10km to go, the pursuer was caught by the peloton. The Canadian held on until 3km to go before being swept up as well.

While EF Education-Oatly led out the sprint for Nina Berton, it was Ferguson who proved the quickest, taking her third win of the season.

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