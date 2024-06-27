As light as the Emonda and fast as the Gen 7 Madone, this is the Emonda-killing Trek Madone Gen 8

By
published

The new Trek Madone replaces both Trek’s lightweight Emonda and its aero Madone Gen 7

Trek Madone Gen 8
(Image credit: Trek)

Trek has officially launched its brand new version of the Madone. Which will be the 8th generation of the bike. Trek claims it’s as aero as the Gen 7 Madone but now as lightweight as the Emonda. The new Madone will replace both bikes, so Trek joins the growing number of bike brands to abandon separate aero and lightweight offerings.

Ever since the new bike was first spotted under the pros at the start of 2024, its skinnier looks compared to the Gen 7 Madone generated intense speculation about whether it was a new Madone or a replacement for the Emonda

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 