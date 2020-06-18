New Trek Emonda gets the aero treatment

Trek has today announced the launch of its new flagship lightweight road bike, the Emonda. The latest iteration of which sees improvements in aerodynamics, new OCLV 800 carbon fibre, H1.5 geometry and comes alongside the launch of new Bontrager Aeolus wheels and all-new an integrated Aeolus bar-stem.

Image 1 of 2 2021 Trek Emonda SLR 7 (Image credit: Trek Bicycle) Image 2 of 2 2021 Trek Emonda SL 7 (Image credit: Trek Bicycle)

The launch sees two new frames; the flagship Emonda SLR and the more budget-friendly Emonda SL, both of which share the same tube shapes - and therefore the same aerodynamic efficiency - but differ by way of carbon layup and specifications. There are no women's specific models, instead, Trek relies on adjustments such as narrower handlebars and shorter stems for smaller sized frames.

The new Emonda SLR is claimed to be the brand's 'fastest climbing bike', balancing an offset of increased weight and reduced drag to maximise seconds saved over the course of a climb. In Trek's testing, the new bike can save a rider 19.1 seconds per hour on a simulated replica of the 8.1 per cent slopes of Alpe D'Huez, and, It'll even save you 22.8 seconds per hour on Zwift Epic KOM - a sign of the times.

While the new Emonda does see a weight gain compared to its ancestors, an unpainted frame remains under 700g, with a frame and fork combining to weigh just 1.063kg (with hanger, but without paint).

According to Trek, this is made possible by the upgrade to OCLV 800; a new, proprietary, higher-modulus carbon-fibre layup that has been two years in the making. OCLV 800 is 30 per cent stronger than the OCLV 700 carbon used on the former model and Trek was, therefore, able to use less overall material for the same stiffness and durability. The result is around an eight per cent (~60 gram) saving for the same frame shape.

New Trek Emonda 2021 (Image credit: Trek Bicycle)

Aerodynamically, the new model halves the deficit between the old Emonda and the current Madone. Thanks to updated tube shaping along with the updated wheels and bar-stem combo, the new Emonda is claimed to be 183 grams of drag faster than its forebear, and save a minute-per-hour over flat ground at an average of 350 watts.

Traditionalists and rim brake purists might want to look away now, as the new Emonda has committed to disc brakes only for its latest iteration, however, unlike the recently launched new Giant TCR, the Emonda SL and SLR are compatible with both electronic and mechanical groupsets.

Tyre clearance is officially restricted to 28mm, which is less progressive than most would expect, however, this does allow for 4mm of clearance and 2mm extra of tolerance. The new model also sees a switch to Trek's latest bottom-bracket standard, T47, a threaded bottom bracket that Trek says allowed a lighter frame weight, and has gained plaudits for being reliable, adaptable, serviceable, and well, for just not being press fit.

Foregoing the H1 and H2 fit options which allowed for two different levels of 'aggressiveness' in fit position. The new Emonda is given H1.5 geometry, which unsurprisingly, sits halfway between the two former options. Compared to the competition, the new Emonda remains a relatively racy proposition, sharing a geometry chart with the brand's aero Madone.

Stack and reach comparison Bike (58cm or equivalent) Stack Reach Trek Emonda 2021 SLR H1.5 581mm 396mm Trek Emonda 2018 SLR H2 596mm (15mm higher) 391mm (5mm shorter) Giant TCR Advanced SL 581mm (same) 402mm (6mm longer) Specialized S-Works Tarmac 591mm (10mm higher) 402mm (same) Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi Mod 594mm (13mm higher) 395mm (1mm shorter) Cervelo R5 596mm (15mm higher) 399mm (3mm longer) Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 592mm (11mm higher) 399mm (3mm longer) Scott Addict RC 588mm (7mm higher) 400mm (4mm longer)

Available models and Project One

Image 1 of 2 Trek Emonda SLR Project One KOM (Image credit: Trek Bicycle) Image 2 of 2 Trek Emonda SLR Project One ICON - Gold Flake (Image credit: Trek Bicycle)

The new Emonda will be available via Project One, Trek's custom paint scheme, with ICON and KOM colour schemes, as well as Project One Ultimate, which equates to a fully custom option from any of Trek's colour palettes and specification options.

Off the shelf, the following models are available:

Emonda SL 5: (US$2699 / €2599 / £2275 / AU$3999.99)

(US$2699 / €2599 / £2275 / AU$3999.99) Emonda SL 6: (US$3299 / €3299 / £2900 / AU$TBC)

(US$3299 / €3299 / £2900 / AU$TBC) Emonda SL 6 Pro: (US$3799 / €3799 / £3350 / AU$5499.99)

(US$3799 / €3799 / £3350 / AU$5499.99) Emonda SL 7: (US$5499 / €5499 / £4850 / AU$7499.99)

(US$5499 / €5499 / £4850 / AU$7499.99) Emonda SL 7 eTap: (US$5999 / €5999 / £5250 / AU$TBC)

(US$5999 / €5999 / £5250 / AU$TBC) Emonda SL Disc Frame Set: (Pricing TBC)

(Pricing TBC) Emonda SLR 6: (US$6699 / €6199 / £5450 / AU$TBC)

(US$6699 / €6199 / £5450 / AU$TBC) Emonda SLR 7: (US$8299 / €6699 / £5900 / AU$10249.99)

(US$8299 / €6699 / £5900 / AU$10249.99) Emonda SLR 7 eTap: (US$8799 / €7799 / £6850 / AU$TBC)

(US$8799 / €7799 / £6850 / AU$TBC) Emonda SLR 9: (US$11999 / €10999 / £9700 / AU$TBC)

(US$11999 / €10999 / £9700 / AU$TBC) Emonda SLR 9 eTap: (US$11999 / €10999 / £9700 / AU$TBC)

(US$11999 / €10999 / £9700 / AU$TBC) Emonda SLR Disc Frame Set: (Pricing TBC)

Emonda SL

Trek Emonda SL 7 Disc Ultegra 2021 (Image credit: Trek Bicycle)

The Emonda SL, as mentioned, shares the exact same tube profiling as the SLR, but is made using OCLV 500 carbon fibre, a heavier - and cheaper - layup. Spec also differs in that it doesn't get the new Aeolus RSL wheels or bar-stem, instead topping out with the Aeolus Pro 37 wheels and either SRAM Force eTap AXS or Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupsets.

New Bontrager Aeolus wheels

(Image credit: Bontrager)

Alongside the launch of the new Emonda, Bontrager, Trek's component subsidiary, has announced the launch of an all-new wheel range.

The new range comprises the range-topping Aeolus RSL 37, the performance-on-a-budget Aeolus Pro 37, and the most cost-effective, entry-level Aeolus Elite in a choice of 35 or 50mm depths. All new models are tubeless-ready and come complete with rim strips, traditional rim tape, and a tubeless valve. None of which have a rider weight limit and all are backed by Bontrager's lifetime warranty.

More info: Bontrager launches three new wheelsets alongside new Trek Emonda

New Bontrager Aeolus Bar-stem

There is also a new Bontrager Aeolus one-piece bar-stem combo, available in widths from 38cm to 44cm, and with stem lengths ranging from 80mm to 120mm, although, as is often the requirement from pro riders, we expect longer stem lengths to follow. Weights range from 272g to 295g.

Externally routed cables are hidden out of the wind for the best of aerodynamic performance and ease of maintenance (Image credit: Trek Bicycle)

The Aeolus bar-stem is Blendr compatible, and is claimed to be worth seven watts over the previous XXX bar-stem, and has cleverly hidden external cable routing that combines aerodynamic performance with hassle-free maintenance. A true win-win in our eyes.