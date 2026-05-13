Tour de Hongrie: Tim Merlier delivers full throttle victory on opening stage

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) sprinted to victory in the opening stage of the Tour de Hongrie. He beat Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) to the line in Békéscsaba to the line in a bunch sprint finish to end the 143km stage.

Soudal-QuickStep, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, and Jayco-AlUla led the way into the final of the flat opener shortly after the day's two-man break was caught, while XDS-Astana also worked on the front in the final kilometres before QuickStep and UAE went head-to-head at the finish.

Molano launched first, darting from behind the wheel of his teammate, Rui Oliveira, at 150 metres to go. The Colombian wouldn't celebrate his first win of the season, however.

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Instead, Merlier, powering from behind, came through to take the glory. The Belgian may have only been riding his fifth race day of 2026, but he had the closing speed to take his third win of the year.

"Dainese and Bert did a good job, definitely. They lost each other a bit, but they didn't stress about it. With 500 to go, Bert brought me in a perfect position," Merlier said after the stage.

"We still did a little bit of a leadout. Then I was waiting until 200 metres to go, and then I launched it.

"The feeling is OK. It's my fifth race of the season and my third win, so I can only be happy."