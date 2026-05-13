Tour de Hongrie: Tim Merlier delivers full throttle victory on opening stage

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Sebastian Molano second and Bauhaus Phil Bauhaus third in sprint finish

BEKESCSABA, HUNGARY - MAY 13: Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 47th Tour of Hungary 2026. Stage 1 a 143.1km stage from Gyula to Bekescsaba on May 13, 2026 in Bekescsaba, Hungary. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Tour de Hongrie 2026: Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) sprints to stage 1 victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) sprinted to victory in the opening stage of the Tour de Hongrie. He beat Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) to the line in Békéscsaba to the line in a bunch sprint finish to end the 143km stage.

Soudal-QuickStep, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, and Jayco-AlUla led the way into the final of the flat opener shortly after the day's two-man break was caught, while XDS-Astana also worked on the front in the final kilometres before QuickStep and UAE went head-to-head at the finish.

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