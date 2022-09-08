An extremely competent all-around race machine. While not a full-on aero bike it can hold its own on the flats and it excels in the hills, both up and down.

My first ‘proper’ performance road bike was a Canyon Ultimate, a third-generation model with rim brakes and a woefully unreliable Campagnolo Athena groupset. I graduated from a Specialized Allez to this fizzing carbon wasp of a bike that seemed dead set on going uphill, but it certainly wasn’t without its drawbacks. Roll on several years and I now find myself throwing my leg over the new, fifth-generation Ultimate at a press camp in Nice ahead of the launch, trying to pinpoint what has changed.

While some journalists were loaned the pro-spec CFR model with its UCI-illegal weight and eye-watering price tag, I spent a few days and many roasting kilometres atop the slightly more attainable SLX 8 Di2, built with 12sp Ultegra and 50mm deep wheels. While some pangs of jealousy did pierce my heart at not riding the top-of-the-line model, the SLX, with a more general-purpose build better represents what I think Canyon has been trying to create with this latest model; its most all-around race bike yet.

How does it ride then? How does it look, and how good is the build? Well, I did my best to find out so I could bring you this first ride review. Further testing will be undertaken on slightly less glamorous roads and I suspect in slightly less tropical climates, but for now, here’s how it fared.

Image 1 of 4 The new angular fork shoulders are an obvious departure from the previous generation (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 4

While the sculpting at the base of the headtube is a little more subtle (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 4 Despite a shift towards 'all round' performance, the raw carbon mech hanger proves the lightweight aspirations haven't completely been lost (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 4 Up front, the Ultimate borrows the cockpit from the Aeroad (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 4

Design and aesthetics

“Canyon is a design-led company”

I looked up at this point, wondering if I’d misunderstood or misheard the engineer as he presented the new bike to the small crowd of journalists on the balcony as the sun set over Nice. I hadn’t misheard, I was just surprised as so often when a new bike is released the talking points are exclusively engineering driven. It looks like X because it means Y metric is better, etc. etc. ad infinitum, but here we were being told that while the bike had to be lighter, more aero, more comfortable and more durable it also had to look good. It had to look like a Canyon.

The design language for the brand's performance line of road, gravel, and cyclocross bikes for me all came together with the launch of the Inflite. There had been a pretty consistent design language before this, but this is when it all came together in my head. Perhaps the head designers were big fans of Blondie, but it’s clear that parallel lines are important. The seatstays mirror the downtube, and the fork mirrors the seat tube, creating an easily identifiable silhouette that permeates the whole range. The fifth-generation Ultimate is no departure from this, and since the dropping of round tubes between generations two and three, the model has seen relatively few changes from an aesthetic standpoint.

Visually speaking, the most obvious change is at the front with the use of the same one-piece bar and stem as used on the Aeroad, along with a more angular fork that not only improves aerodynamics but also increases the tyre clearance to 32mm. The fork shoulders flow into subtle sculpting at the base of the headtube/downtube junction, and the chainstays have been flattened at the dropouts.

Image 1 of 3 A socket under the downtube bottle cage holds an internal cable guide (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 3 The 17g 3D printed computer mount is certainly an intriguing component (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 3

A semi-compact chainset keeps the gear range manageable without being under geared (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 3

One other nod to a more aero focus is the swap from a round to a D-shaped seatpost and seat tube, but these aero gains (10 watts for the frameset, but dropping to five with a rider on board) haven’t come at the sacrifice of the more delicate look of the frameset. While the Aeroad is clearly a purpose-driven speed machine, Canyon wishes the Ultimate to remain ‘a road bike’, and visually accessible too.

Personally, I think the look has mellowed with time through the generations, though this is probably down to the paintwork as much as anything else. I think My gen-three had ‘CANYON’ painted on it at least 13 times, whereas now, being a much more established brand, a single wordmark on the downtube does the business.

My paintwork, a mix of black and black, with black lettering to compliment the black bars, black seatpost and black bar tape will appeal to those stealthy fans but it’s not my cup of tea. The mix of matte and gloss provided a bit of visual intrigue, but I do understand that black is a) timeless and b) easy to match with any kit. My personal favourite was the black and white as seen on the SL model, but for fans of the SLX who don’t want black, the dark purple known as ‘Iced Berry’ was a tasteful colour option.

One final piece of design that’s worthy of discussion is the 3D-printed computer mount. At 17g it's alarmingly light thanks primarily to a lack of a heavy insert meaning you must stick to a single mounting system. Despite the low weight, I couldn’t snap it, despite a bit of flex, and it was strong enough to pop open some beers with too.

Image 1 of 4 50mm deep DT Swiss wheels strike a great balance between flat out speed and uphill ability (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 4 A 4iiii power meter keeps an eye on your watts (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 4 Atop the D-shaped seatpost sits a Selle Italia Boost Superflow saddle with titanium rails (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 4 The 3D printed mount is a lot stronger than it looks (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 4

The build

Kitting out my SLX frameset was the in-house bar-stem and seatpost (a 20mm offset model), along with in-house bar tape and new superlight bottle cages too. Atop the seatpost was a titanium-railed Selle Italia SLR Boost Superflow saddle with an extremely generous cutout.

The drivetrain was taken care of by Shimano, with 12sp Ultegra Di2 and a 4iiii crank-based power meter. A semi-compact 52/36 chainset was complemented by an 11-30 cassette to provide a relatively healthy gear range. The pedals were also Ultegra, my own choice in this case.

Finally the wheels: DT Swiss ARC 1400 50mm deep front and rear were shod in Schwalbe Pro One tan wall tyres. While not the same wheels that came out on top in our wind tunnel testing, it's heartening to know that they are at least close cousins. The build, complete with cages, computer mount, pedals, and the nifty magnetic seatpost light weighed in at 7.43kg; not enough to bother the UCI, but respectably low nonetheless.

Image 1 of 2 Even faced with the Col du Madone the Ultimate still has the feel of a mountain thoroughbred (Image credit: Canyon / Simon Gehr ) Image 1 of 2 After 15km of climbing in 30+ degrees it was still good vibes only (Image credit: Canyon / Simon Gehr ) Image 1 of 2

Performance

We’ve established that it looks good, weighs not very much, and is pretty handsomely equipped, but it still has to ride well. Our test bed was the hills and coastal roads around Nice, taking in Monaco, the punchy Col d’Eze and the formidable Col du Madone in the late summer heat.

On the flat, it’s a joy. It’s no full aero beast, but the updated cockpit and especially the deeper wheels in this spec allow it to carry speed extremely effectively. Part of this is psychological I think; most of the time when you’re riding you only see your handlebars, front wheel and a bit of top tube, but it's the handlebars that dominate the eye line. As these are much more aero than the predecessor, with the flat wing for the tops, they encourage you to adopt a more aerodynamic body position subconsciously, something that rounder bars don't do, at least for me.

The 25mm tyres were also excellent, though I fear they will be too narrow once I get them onto the pockmarked and cratered British tarmac. Tyres aside, the ride quality was surprisingly good considering the stiffness of the frame. I appreciate this isn’t totally comparing like with like, but compared to the Allez Sprint, another extremely stiff option, the ride was noticeably better, and over my old gen-three, there’s a noticeable gulf, which was also aided by being a big fan of the saddle.

The improved comfort belies the fact this is a monstrously stiff frame. The greater flex in the seatpost gives a false impression while pootling about that it’s maybe lost that immediacy when you pop the power down, but give it the beans in a sprint, or for a prolonged flat effort, and the power transfer is sublime. The deeper wheels, while certainly light, take a little longer to spin up than hyperlight shallower options, so if eye-watering acceleration is your thing then go shallower (i.e. fork out for the CFR with DT Swiss Mon Chasserals), but as a DT Swiss Army Knife option, they make perfect sense for those of us who don’t have the luxury or the need to tailor our wheelset to a specific stage profile.

Losing watts on the flat is an annoyance, but there’s scope to blame things like a headwind. Uphill this is a luxury less easily afforded to oneself. The improved gear range on offer from modern road bike groupsets certainly helps matters, but having a bike of this weight and stiffness does mean you can roll a gear a little easier, and the transition between seated climbing and standing is a slightly more snappy affair as the bottom bracket resists the sudden increase in lateral load. Ride it blindfolded (please don’t!) and it still has the feel of an alpine specialist, even after 15km of constant ascension. Still very much one of the best lightweight bikes out there.

Image 1 of 2 Downhill the Canyon Ultimate really came into its own (Image credit: Canyon / Dan King ) Image 1 of 2 It's still a brilliant climber, but a more all-round offering now (Image credit: Canyon / Dan King ) Image 1 of 2

Before we address the descending I need to let you in on a secret: I don’t like descending very much. A month after I bought my own Canyon I crashed it off the Col du Peyresourde at 40kmh. I found the handling jittery and a little unnerving, with too much emphasis on it being ‘responsive’. It took the wind out of my sails for years whenever the road pointed downhill. Happily though, I can report that downhill is where I thought the new Ultimate really shone, to the point I flew down the other side of the Madone with a massive grin on my face, only slightly dampened when a rogue cactus thorn spoiled my party and flatted my rear.

The geometry is more or less unchanged from the fourth generation, so if you like that you’ll like this, and it’s between generations three and four that the major geometry tweaks can be found (longer wheelbase, slightly taller headtube, slightly slacker head angle). All minor, but all adding up to a cumulative effect of a predictable, almost relaxing ride when the road heads downwards. It doesn’t have that ultra-responsive feel that borders on instability, where you worry about giving too much steering input.

On tight hairpins, you can lean in and hit an apex without any drama at all, and on sinuous flowing sections, there is a pleasing rhythm to proceedings. In short, the bike feels extremely planted, and on long sweeping flat-out corners, the wheels and frame feel like a coiled spring, hunkering down ready for the exit. I suspect with 28mm tyres, or even bigger if you’re cursed with particularly terrible road surfaces, it will have you flying down your local descents at an alarming pace - I’m certainly going to see if I can break my max speed record on it that’s for sure.

Early verdict

There has been a trend for brands to dial back their aero bikes to create an all-around race machine. We’ve seen it with the Giant Propel, and to a certain extent with the new Trek Madone. Canyon it seems has aimed for the same goal from the opposite side of the pitch. The five watts saved aren’t huge, but the new Canyon Ultimate is genuinely an extremely accomplished all-rounder, and for those of us who aren’t dedicated racers, it likely represents the ideal choice from the lineup.

It could easily hold its own in a flat crit, and it will happily bring you up the famous climbs of the Tour, but it’s also refined enough for a cafe ride or just a big day out. It’s not an aero bike, not yet, but it is a very very good modern road bike in the classic sense.