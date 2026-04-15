'One bike that embodies the very essence of the brand' - Colnago launches its latest C Series bike, and it tops out at €22,000

Colnago has launched a brand new C Series bike today, in the form of the C72.

The Italian brand's C-Series bikes have a rich heritage which stretches back over decades, with countless big wins on the likes of the C40, 50, and Extreme-C, to name a few.

Colnago says its C Series bikes truly embody the brand, and that a new version will only be released when Colnago is ready. The existing C Series bike until this point has been the C68, released in 2022, with a follow-up 'All Road' model released in 2023.

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Colnago bikes have long been revered, and the brand attracts passionate supporters. Founder Ernesto Colnago's sale of the brand at the age of 88 in 2020 to Chimaera Investments LLC drew murmurings from die-hard supporters that things no longer felt the same, but Colnago C Series bikes are still proudly manufactured in Italy, and the C72 uses a multi-piece carbon construction, which should be music to the ears of fans of the brand.

A C72 is comprised of seven pieces (Image credit: Colnago)

Colnago says the C72 is a 'fast bike, but not extreme'. If within the brand's range, the Y1RS is the bike to win a road race on (if you can afford it), then this is the performance road bike to simply enjoy.

Traditionally, carbon Colnago bikes meant lugs, and while the brand's top-tier Y1RS and V5RS race bikes now use a one-piece construction, the C72 uses a seven-piece construction, with sections of the frame being bonded together.

Colnago says production is intentionally limited to only 3,000 frames per year and quotes an unpainted weight of 895 grams for a size 485 bike.

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Colnago says it has taken inspiration from automotive panel gap matching when it comes to it's multi piece frame construction. The joins of each frame are celebrated and easy to spot, which makes sense considering the legacy of the brand's carbon lugs.

The frame shape overall is simple and not overly aggressive or aerodynamic; there are no aero claims here. The undropped seatstays and pleasing frame lines seem to align with everything Colnago C series bikes are meant to be about.

Colnago has championed the C72 frame tube joins (Image credit: Colnago)

Colnago has given the C72 a thorough update, and there are plenty of features that mean it is bang up to date.

Like many all-road machines, the bike has 35mm of tyre clearance, and the down tube features a down tube storage compartment that houses a neat bag and tools. Carbon integrated bottle cages act as the compartment door and look very neat. Purists will also be delighted to read that the bike uses a BSA 68 bottom bracket shell.

The bike's geometry has been changed too, leaning into a more 'endurance' fit. For example, a size 530 bike has a stack of 580mm and a reach of 394mm. Colnago says it's still racy, but a little more toward the comfort and endurance side of things, with revised rear-end frame shapes to improve compliance and shock absorption. The C72 has a steeper seat tube angle than the C68 and a higher stack, providing a more up-to-date and comfortable geometry.

Colnago has also designed a new handlebar for the bike, the CC.02 one-piece bar and step, which builds on the previous CC.01 bar. The brand says it is 215 grams lighter, with reduced reach for more stable handling and increased flare. Stems will be available in 90-130mm length and bar widths from 390-410mm.

In true Colnago fashion, there is another, even more exclusive C72. This is the C72 La Scala, a tribute to Teatro alla Scala, Milan's world-famous opera house.

The La Scala bike features red, gold and white paint in a tribute to the 'aesthetic codes' of La Scala. The bike will number just 72 pieces, and will be available to buy for €22,000.

Here you can see the geo differences between several Colnago models, including the C68 and C72. (Image credit: Colnago)

The C72 will be available in seven sizes, as a frame kit which includes the frame, fork, headset and handlebars for €6,780 / £6,299 or in four full bike builds and in four colour options.

All models come with Pirelli P-Zero Race tyres, but in a 28mm size and arrive with bottle cages and a frame accessory bag.

The entry-level model is built with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 and Fulcrum Sharq 57 wheels, costing €14,200 / £13,299.

A more pricy Dura-Ace build with Enve SES 4.5 wheels is available for €15,900 / £14,999.

There's, of course, a Campagnolo Super Record 13s model built with Bora WTO 45mm wheels for €15,400 / £14,999.

And the range topper is a SRAM Red AXS build with Enve SES 4.5 wheels coming in at €16,600 / £16,299.