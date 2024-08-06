New Cervélo Caledonia increases compliance and adds in-frame storage

Small updates increase comfort and practicality of Cervélo‘s fast endurance bike

Cervelo Caledonia 5 2025
Cervélo has updated its Caledonia-5 endurance road bike. The Caledonia was originally launched in 2020 and Cervélo says that it’s become the tool of preference for many light and fast ultra-endurance cyclists, taking on challenges such as the 1,200km Paris-Brest-Paris Audax ride and the 3,000km-plus Transcontinental race

We rated the previous generation Caledonia's versatility, ride quality and handling when we had it on long-term review back in 2021. Updates to the new bike are subtle, as with other Cervélo upgrades, such as the latest S5 and the new P5 time trial bike.

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 