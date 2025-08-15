The Rapha Summer Sale has entered its final week, and the already brilliant discounts have just got even better – now with up to 50% off, grab a Rapha deal while you can

The Rapha Summer Sale has entered the third and final week, and now has discounted sale items even further, offering up to 50% off some of the best cycling apparel on the market. The British cycling brand has bargains on the best cycling jerseys, bib shorts, winter cycling jackets, accessories, and more.

Get up to 50% off in the final week of the Rapha Summer Sale.

One of the biggest reductions is on the Rapha Gore-Tex Rain jacket, which now has an incredible $190 reduction, and thats 50% off the usual RRP of $380. This jacket is one of the next generation of cycling rain jackets, which comes free of PFAS chemicals, and is made with what Rapha calls environmentally preferred materials. So you're not only getting one of the best waterproof cycling jackets on the market, but doing your bit for the environment too.

Of course, we've tested many items from the Rapha range, and its products feature predominantly across the majority of our apparel buyers' guides, always scoring highly for comfort, performance, and style.

Below, I've selected a few of the best Rapha deals on tried and tested kit, and with the biggest discounts. However, sizing is limited stock, so I'd suggest that if you have eyes on a particular item, grab it fast, as these offers end very soon.

Save $190 Rapha Gore-Tex Rain Jacket: was $380 now $190 at Rapha The Rapha Gore-Tex Rain jacket is one of the next generation of rain protection from Rapha. It's fully waterproof, breathable, windproof and free from PFAS chemicals. Constructed from lightweight Black Diamond-certified Gore-Tex fabric with an ePE membrane, which eliminates the use of PFAS. It's also created with a non-fluorine DWR water repellency treatment. Easily packable when not in use. Available in two colour choices and sizes XS to XXL. However, the Jewelled Blue/Silver Reflective has the biggest discount. Check out our picks of the best waterproof cycling jackets. Read more ▼

Save $100 Rapha Brevet Jersey: was $200 now $100 at Rapha The Rapha Brevet jersey is one of the best cycling jerseys you could ever want, and a Rapha classic. It's perfect for all-day rides, delivering comfort, and with a five-pocket construction, there is plenty of storage for ride essentials. Made from proprietary merino fabric, it has all the temperature-regulating and anti-bacterial properties of merino wool with the durability of recycled polyester. There are plenty of colours and sizes to choose from, but this stylish Green/Silver Reflective has the biggest discount. Read our Rapha Brevet Jersey review. Read more ▼

Save $60 Rapha Brevet Element Gilet: was $120 now $60 at Rapha You can't go wrong with one of the best cycling gilets, and at 50% off, this Rapha Brevet Element gilet is a bargain. Gilets are perfect for those early morning starts or for popping on during your ride if things get a bit chilly. The Rapha Brevet Element features lightweight, windproof fabrics designed to protect your core from the cold. It's also packable with a compact design, meaning you can stash it in a pocket easily. It comes in four colours and sizes XS to 3XL. Check our Rapha Element Gilet review. Read more ▼

The Rapha Summer Sale is now entering its third and final week, so if something catches your eye, grab it fast, before it's gone. The chosen deals are from the US site, but Rapha UK is also carrying equally epic discounts, and is worth checking out if you're UK-based.

Below you'll also find Rapha deals from other retailers, which show the best prices in your territory.