Wilier Triestina Rave SLR ID2 gravel bike review: Addictively fast and unapologetically racey

The more I rode the Rave SLR ID2, the more I liked it, but there is one thing I would change

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Wilier Rave SLR ID2 pictured on a gravel track
(Image credit: © Graham Cottingham)

Cyclingnews Verdict

Fast in a straight line and beautifully poised in the corners, the Wilier Rave SLR ID2 is a proper gravel race bike

Pros

  • +

    Pin-sharp handling

  • +

    Stiff and reactive ride

  • +

    Lightweight, especially considering deep gravel rims and 50mm tyres

  • +

    Generous tyre clearance

Cons

  • -

    Not very good value

  • -

    Stiff frame and stock tyres can feel unsettled on rougher gravel

  • -

    No internal storage

  • -

    Racers will want a bigger chainring

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Tech Specs: Wilier Rave SLR ID2

  • Price: $11,700 / £8,900 / €9,900
  • Weight: 8kg / 17.6lbs
  • Wheels: Miche Graff Aero 48, 27mm internal
  • Sizes: XS-XXL
  • Groupset: SRAM RED XPLR
  • Colours: Pixel Green, Neon Purple, Byte Cream
Latest Videos From
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Wilier Rave SLR ID2 pictured on a gravel track
Unlike the pre-launched stealth bike we spotted, our test bike came in a very eye-catching green(Image credit: Graham Cottingham)
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Wilier Rave SLR ID2 aerodynamic tubing detail
The downtube has been purposefully aero-sculpted(Image credit: Graham Cottingham)
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Wilier Rave SLR ID2 front tyre clearance detail
Plenty of room for the stock 50mm tyres upfront(Image credit: Graham Cottingham)