Oakley Jawbreakers are the most iconic cycling sunglasses of all-time, worn by Mark Cavendish for most of his career – now they're 41% off this Black Friday weekend

Oakley recently unveiled its all-new Meta Vanguard smart glasses, with built-in Meta AI, and integration with both Strava and Garmin out of the box. They might be the future for sports sunglasses, and Oakley, but it’s one of its most iconic sunglasses models, the legendary Oakley Jawbreaker, that I’ve found with a massive discount this Black Friday Weekend.

Right now, at Sigma Sports in the UK, you can get Oakley Jawbreaker Sunglasses with Prizm Black and a bonus Clear Lens for just £129.00, which is an incredible 41% off the £220 RRP.

It's one of the lowest prices I've ever seen on what is - I’ll say it again - an iconic model, that has been worn by the equally iconic Mark Cavendish throughout the majority of his career.

They might not help you sprint as well as the Manx Missile, but they look very cool, and that's what's made the Oakley Jawbreakers stand the test of time as one of the best cycling sunglasses ever made. At this price, there is no better time to grab a pair.

For US shoppers, Backcountry has the Oakley Jawbreakers reduced to $201, which is a lesser but still decent 25%, and a saving of $67 on the MSRP of $268. Backcountry also has a choice of lenses and frame colours to sweeten the deal further.

If you'd prefer to head straight to the deals, you can do that here:

Save 41% (£91) Oakley Jawbreaker: was £220 now £129 at Sigma Sports Sigma Sports has the White framed Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses with a Prizm Black and extra Clear Lens at an incredible 41% off. It's a limited-time sunglasses deal, so don't hang around if you want to pick up a pair this Black Friday weekend.

Save 25% ($67) Oakley Jawbreaker: was $268 now $201 at Backcountry.com Backcountry has two versions of the Oakley Jawbreakers discounted by 25%. You can choose from the Matte Black/Prizm Road or the Polished White/Prizm Road, both equally stunning, and an impressive $67 off.

Our top choice as the best sunglasses goes to the Jawbreakers' sibling – the Oakley Encoder, and they share many of the features found in Oakley's iconic sunglasses. Jawbreakers have been around since 2015, and were first developed in collaboration with Mark Cavendish.

Featuring the Oakley Prizm Road lens, it is designed to improve contrast and ensure you always have the clearest view in the sunshine, while the clear lens included is perfect for your dawn or dusk training sessions.

The Jawbreakers also feature the brand's lightweight O Matter frame, paired with Unobtainium earsocks and nosepads, which they say combine to give a locked-in fit, remaining comfortable and secure even during the sweatiest of training sessions.

At these prices, if you're after a Black Friday and early Cyber Monday Oakley sunglasses deal, then these are worth picking up, before they disappear faster than Manx Missile on the Champs-Élysées...

(Image credit: Future)

Our other Black Friday weekend hubs

All deals

🚴 Black Friday bike deals: Our overarching hub, with deals on everything from bikes to clothing, tech and more

⚡️ Amazon Black Friday: Deals specifically for cyclists, with Amazon's next-day delivery

Brand-specific Black Friday roundups

🚲 Black Friday Trek bikes: Deals on all of Trek's bikes, clothing, helmets, shoes, accessories and more, found at Trek and beyond

🚲 Black Friday Canyon bikes: Our pick of the top deals on Canyon's bikes, sold direct to consumer from Canyon's website

🚲 Black Friday Specialized: Our pick of the best deals on Specialized's bikes, including Tarmac and Aethos, plus shoes, helmets, kit, tyres and so on, from Specialized's own website and beyond.

👕 Black Friday Castelli: A roundup of our favourite Castelli kit deals, found across the various Black Friday sales.

👕 Black Friday Rapha: With 25% off sitewide, we've rounded up our favourite items from the British brand.

💾 Black Friday Garmin: A live, ever-changing roundup of our favourite deals on Garmin's bike computers, smartwatches, heart rate monitors and more, from Garmin's own site and beyond.

💾 Black Friday Wahoo: A roundup of our favourite deals on Wahoo tech, such as smart trainers and bike computers, from Wahoo's own website and beyond.

Category-specific Black Friday hubs

💻 Black Friday indoor bike trainers: A collection of deals related to cycling indoors, with bike trainers, software, fans, and perhaps even the odd laptop or TV.

👟 Black Friday cycling shoes: A roundup of cycling shoe deals from around the world, with everything from budget options to high-end carbon race shoes.

👕 Black Friday cycling clothing: A handpicked roundup of deals on cycling apparel, with everything from socks to speedsuits.

🚸 Black Friday kids' bikes: Our pick of the best deals on kids bikes from the US and UK, with options for all ages.