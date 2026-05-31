'Maybe it's not the best final for me' – Gladiator Filippo Ganna falls just short in bid to upset sprinters in Giro d'Italia Rome finale

Filippo Ganna leads Matteo Sobrero and Jasper Stuyven in an attack on the final stage of the Giro d'Italia

If there was one candidate to upset the sprinters on the Giro d'Italia final day in Rome, it was time triallist extraordinaire Filippo Ganna.

The Italian dominated the Giro's flat stage 10 time trial in Tuscany, winning the day by almost two minutes, and he clearly started the race's closing stage on Sunday with a plan.

He put that into action 18km from the end of the largely processional 131km stage in Italy's capital city, a gladiator attacking off the front in the shadow of the Colosseum.

Along for the ride came Jasper Stuyven (Soudal-QuickStep) and Matteo Sobrero (Lidl-Trek), the pair sitting on Ganna's wheel with their sprint favourites, triple stage winner Paul Magnier and Jonathan Milan, saving their energy back in the peloton.

Ganna alone powered the move to a 20-second advantage with 10km to go, and it looked as though he might will the move to an unlikely victory in front of the Circus Maximus. Behind him, however, Unibet Rose Rockets and Tudor Pro Cycling set to work to ensure the sprinters could battle it out for the win.

In the end, there would be no fairytale ending to the Giro for the late attackers. Ganna, Stuyven, and Sobrero were caught 3km from the line, with the latter pair quickly getting to work for their sprinters.

Lidl, Unibet, and QuickStep led the peloton towards that expected sprint finish, with Jonathan Milan blasting to glory, finally beating maglia ciclamino winner Magnier to grab his fifth career Giro stage victory.

"I wanted to try, obviously, and then Lidl and QuickStep wanted to follow my wheel. I'm very happy for Johnny," Ganna told Cyclingnews reporter Kirsten Frattini after the finish.

"Maybe it's not the best final for me. Those two riders followed me, and for sure, if we had a little bit more collaboration or different riders, but this is the way it is."

It wasn't to be for 'Top Ganna' on the streets of Rome, but for a few moments in the evening sunshine, he made it look possible.