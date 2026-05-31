'Maybe it's not the best final for me' – Gladiator Filippo Ganna falls just short in bid to upset sprinters in Giro d'Italia Rome finale

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Italian powers a three-man move 18km from the finish but the sprinter's teams have the last laugh

Ganna rides ahead of Sobrero and Stuyven
Filippo Ganna leads Matteo Sobrero and Jasper Stuyven in an attack on the final stage of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

If there was one candidate to upset the sprinters on the Giro d'Italia final day in Rome, it was time triallist extraordinaire Filippo Ganna.

The Italian dominated the Giro's flat stage 10 time trial in Tuscany, winning the day by almost two minutes, and he clearly started the race's closing stage on Sunday with a plan.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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