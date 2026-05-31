'A bus in front of him braked, he didn't notice, and the impact occurred' – UAE shed light on Jhonatan Narváez's Giro d'Italia crash and withdrawal

News
By published

'I'm very disappointed and mortified because he cared about the jersey, he fought every day to bring the ciclamino home' says Manuele Mori

UAE Team Emirates - XRG Ecuadorian rider Jhonatan Narvaez poses with the best sprinter&#039;s cyclamen jersey on the podium of the 14th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Aosta and Pila (Gressan), Italy, on May 23, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Giro d'Italia points classification challenger Jhonatan Narváez left the race on Friday after crashing on the way to the team bus following stage 18 the previous day.

The Ecuadorian had won three stages and was 37 points behind Paul Magnier in the maglia ciclamino battle when he left the Giro early on stage 19.

TOPICS
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.