Cameron Scott jumps up a step in 2026 to clinch Australian gravel title

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New champion shakes off rivals to cross the line at Ponderosa Pines with a six second advantage to second-placed Brent Rees

Cameron Scott sails over the line at the AusCycling Gravel National Championships 2026
Cameron Scott sails over the line at the AusCycling Gravel National Championships 2026 (Image credit: James Raison / AusCycling)

It was a near miss for Cameron Scott at the AusCycling Gravel National Championships last year but on Sunday he returned to Ponderosa Pines and hit the bullseye. The road regular, who also turns his hand to track, will now have every incentive to venture out on the gravel on a more regular basis, given he has a green and gold jersey to put on display.

The 28 year old who races on the road with Li Ning Star, and previously spent two years in the WorldTour with Bahrain Victorious, carved out a gap on the run to the line, launching early as he shook off the last of the small group of riders remaining out front.

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Top 10

Position

Rider

Time Gap

1

Cameron Scott

4:03:47

2

Brent Rees

+06

3

Harrison Bebbington

+13

4

Dylan Hopkins

+1:52

5

Oliver Johnston

+9:30

6

Kane Richards

+9:38

7

Brendon Davids

+12:39

8

James Kelly

+16:52

9

Mark O'Brien

+19:05

10

Kobe Henderson

+22:45

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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