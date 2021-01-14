Cheap cycling sunglasses: High-quality low-cost shades

The idea of buying cheap cycling sunglasses is one that appeals to many. After all, a range-topping pair will easily cost a three-figure sum.

Beyond looking good, cycling sunglasses need to shield your eyes from the elements and enhance visual clarity. Protection is the simplest function that even the cheapest cycling sunglasses are able to achieve, creating a crucial barrier between your sensitive eyes and bugs, gravel or road debris.

It's due to this layer of protection that many would consider sunglasses an essential part of your cycling kit list, and as such, it's often hard to swallow the high price tags.

The best cycling sunglasses are rarely a cheap investment, especially if you seek the best possible lens technology too. But for those who want a simple design, with sound ergonomic fit principles and the best that trickle-down technology has to offer, there are some great optical options available.

We have listed the best cheap cycling sunglasses available, below. And some of them have great features in terms of adjustability and design.

Best cheap cycling sunglasses you can buy

dhb Omnicron triple lens Affordable and adaptable Frame type: Half frame | Weight: 30g Check Amazon Multiple lens options for all riding conditions Good ergonomics and fit No vent ports to deal with fogging

The Omnicron sunglasses are light and feature a trendy half frame structure.

Shaped with thin arms, they should not trigger any riding discomfort and offer three lens types. There is a clear lens for riding at night or commuting in fog. For those bright summer weekend training rides, there are also lenses that block a lot more light transmission.

The frame arms are adjustable, to allow correct fit tension, no matter the size or shape of your head. A shaped nose piece keeps the Omnicron stable when riding, even if you are rolling on a particularly badly surfaced road.

BBB Avenger Bold design at bargain price Frame type: Half shell | Weight: 30g Check Amazon Striking styling and design Flow slats to helps with defogging Design could be a bit too daring for conservative riders

The BBB Avenger is futuristically styled, but it is not merely for show.

You’ll notice the slight ventilation clearance between lens and frame, a deliberate design to avoid the horrible annoyance of fogging, on those cold morning rides. This is an elementary comfort feature for riders who are committed to venturing outdoors for their training, in even the worst conditions.

BBB’s design team has managed to create a uniquely styled frame, that is both light and ergonomically what you would expect from sunglasses at twice the price. The Avenger comes with three interchangeable lenses and offers 100 per cent UV protection.

Tifosi Amok Outrageous American style Frame type: Full | Weight: 30.9g $55.96 View at Backcountry.com The secure fit and feel of a full frame configuration Busy styling could be too much, for some

Half-frame riding glasses might look wonderfully slick, but they can be a touch too tight for riders with wider temples.

These Tifosi Amok sunglasses use a full-frame construction and generous fit, to accommodate larger heads. For some riders, the full-frame gives a more solid feeling when descending on gravel roads, with the Amok less likely to bounce on the nose, due to terrain-generated oscillations.

Glare reduction is enhanced by Tifosi’s glare guard technology, with UV protection. The lenses are also ventilated, to prevent fogging in cold conditions and optically, they are decentred, to deliver a broad spectrum of clarity.

If you prefer the feel of full-frame riding eyewear, these Amoks are a good choice.

Dirty Dog Axle Mirror Adaptable for riding or casual use Frame : Full $47.99 View at Wiggle Great deal if you need one pair of sunglasses for bikes and casual use Without vents, they might fog a bit on cold mornings

Another full-frame option for riders who like eyewear that can easily be repurposed for the more casual walkaround role.

These Dirty Dog Axle sunglasses have a classic style and although they lack the ventilation for autumn and winter morning riding, the optics are good.

If you are committed to training in bright conditions when it is summer, glare reduction is crucial. With polarized lenses the Dirty Dog Axle sunglasses protect your eyes from glare strain and also enliven colours, with deeper greens and blues.

Polarized lenses are not merely a question of making your riding environment look nice. They also keep your eyes more intune with detail and movement, helping you to navigate a route with confidence.

dhb Vector The pro-visor image - at a much lower price Frame: Full | Weight: 34g $71 View at Chain Reaction Cycles Has that pro visor style Won't fog, thanks to smart vent ports Visor's curve might not work for all eyesight types

If you desire the bold look of a visor-type lens, the dhb Vector offers great value.

The style is daring, with the large frame housing a wraparound single lens, allowing for a wide field of view and protection from the elements. Fit and comfort are enhanced by the presence of an adjustable nose piece.

Although the Vector’s optic is huge, it does have cleverly placed vent slits between the upper frame section and lens, which should do a tidy job of mitigating any fogging issues.

Glare protection is decent, with the dhb Vector rating at between 8-18 per cent of light transition allowance, protecting your eyes from the worst reflections, on those big rides in sunny conditions.

Endura Mullet Aggressively styled but ergonomically refined Frame: Full | Weight: 34g Check Amazon Secure full frame design will appeal to those with larger features Ample vent ports to keep your sight clear on a cold morning or evening Heavyset design might look awkward on thinner faces

Endura is renowned for its all-weather garments, but the brand also does value full-frame riding eyewear.

The Mullet is an aggressively styled full-frame design, housing two individual lenses. Comfort and ergonomics are assisted by rubber touch surfaces on the frame’s arms and a moulded nose piece, to ensure the Mullets remain comfortably in place, even on a long gravel ride.

Photochromatic lenses give you adequate darkening when riding in bright sunlight whilst a collection of six tiny vent ports along the outer edge of each lens, facilitate airflow.

Cheap cycling sunglasses: things to look out for

1. Comfort instead of style

Be aware that despite the diversity of designs, sunglasses should be comfortable, instead of projecting a certain image. Some of the more minimalist designs might look great on display, or online, but they might not work with your specific facial features.

The best cycling sunglasses are those you hardly notice. Nose pads and adjustable arms can increase fit comfort, and both of these are features worth having. If you are on a budget, seek a frame that prioritises adjustability before style.

2. Safe specs

At a budget price point, you aren't going to get the best optics in terms of contrast and glare reduction. The kind of lenses that vividly enhance every detail on your ride, in all light conditions, cost a lot of money.



That said, the best cheap cycling sunglasses should be providing protection against road debris or insects. And on a high-speed descent, this can be a very real issue. Fortunately, most cheap sunglasses are equipped with polycarbonate lenses, which happen to be both light and impact resistant.

3. Airflow is key

Whether you go for full- or half-frame design, vent ports or slats can be a useful addition. Temperature gradients are a very real part of cycling, especially for riders who adhere to ride at dawn or dusk.



Lens mist is not only annoying, it can be dangerous, clouding your field of view at a critical moment. You might not have the budget to afford a premium optic, but you can definitely choose a cheap pair of riding sunglasses with good ventilation around the lens, guaranteeing you a clear line of sight in all conditions.