Mystery Canyon gravel bike spotted at The Traka - Is the Grail about to join the big tyre club?

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It looks like the new Endurace but with bigger tyres

New canyon grail
(Image credit: Will Jones)

Things are hotting up at the Traka, and it looks like a bike that everyone in the gravel world has been wondering about for over a year is about to be officially released.

Senior Tech Writer Will Jones spotted what appeared to be a new Canyon Grail CFR in the pits at the Traka today.

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New canyon grail

Here are the bikes in the Canyon pits, there's a useful comparison here between the existing Grail and the new bike. Look at the seatposts, seat tubes and dropped seatstays, and the big rubber on the newer bikes. (Image credit: Will Jones)

New canyon grail

This rear end looks similar to the new Endurace, take a look at that sculpted seat tube. We are also pretty sure that's a new Schwalbe gravel tyre with 'Race Pro' branding. (Image credit: Will Jones)

New canyon grail

This bike has the new non adjustable Canyon CP053 RACE handlebar that launched in tandem with the Endurace, though the front tyre size suggests it's fitted to a gravel bike. (Image credit: Will Jones)

New canyon grail

A fairly large downtube here. Spot the frame storage hatch, and top tube and upper down tube mounts. (Image credit: Will Jones)

New canyon grail

Here's a different colourway, with what appears to be tape on the upper seat tube - potentially hiding a model name. It's clear from this way tyre clearance has been dramatically increased, and there seems to be integrated frame bags designed for the frame, too. (Image credit: Will Jones)