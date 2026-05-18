Are we getting a new Crux for Unbound? Unreleased Specialized gravel bike spied in Scottish gravel race

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A new Specialized gravel machine appeared at the Gralloch over the weekend

A black and white Specialized S-Works gravel bike at the Gralloch gravel race
(Image credit: Ben Thomas Coaching)

The UK's most popular gravel race, the Gralloch, took place at the weekend, with Geerike Schreurs and Lukas Pöstlberger claiming victories in the Elite women's and men's races respectively.

Schreurs is part of the Specialized Off-Road Racing squad and won the women's event on an unknown Specialized gravel bike that we haven't seen before

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A black and white Specialized S-Works gravel bike at the Gralloch gravel race

Here's Schreurs bike after the race, it was fitted with the recently launched Roval Terra Aero CLX wheels. The overall frame shapes look fairly familiar for a Specialized bike, but this is definitely a new S-Works gravel model. (Image credit: Ben Thomas Coaching)

A black and white Specialized S-Works gravel bike at the Gralloch gravel race

Front tyre clearance looks healthy. Racers tend to want big tyres at the Gralloch, which is quite rocky. That looks like the aero Roval Rapide road handlebar, too. (Image credit: Ben Thomas Coaching)

A black and white Specialized S-Works gravel bike at the Gralloch gravel race

The front Roval Terra wheel has a squared off rim profile to boost aerodynamics. The tyres look at least 50mm wide, and appear to be Specialized Pathfinders. (Image credit: Ben Thomas Coaching)

A black and white Specialized S-Works gravel bike at the Gralloch gravel race

Here's another look at that front clearance, the current Crux has an official max tyre clearance of 47mm, this looks to be larger than that. There's a bit of headroom above the tyres which could allow for a suspension fork, too. (Image credit: Ben Thomas Coaching)

A black and white Specialized S-Works gravel bike at the Gralloch gravel race

This a cool shot, behind the mystery bike is a Crux - spot the external cabling and two piece bar and stem, and the unreleased mega aero Factor gravel machine in the background, too. (Image credit: Ben Thomas Coaching)

A black and white Specialized S-Works gravel bike at the Gralloch gravel race

Here's a snap of the rear triangle, note the slightly profiled seat tube. (Image credit: Ben Thomas Coaching)

A black and white Specialized S-Works gravel bike at the Gralloch gravel race

The seatpost is very different from the round model currently found on the Crux, which won't be as fast as some of the latest aero gravel bikes. (Image credit: Ben Thomas Coaching)
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Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 


He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

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